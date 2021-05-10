“There is a fountain filled with blood, drawn from Immanuel’s veins. And sinners plunged beneath that flood; lose all their guilty stains.”
The above is the first verse of the hymn “Praise for the Fountain Opened,” later known as “There Is a Fountain Filled With Blood” written by William Cowper in 1772. He was born in Berkhamsted, England, on Nov. 26, 1731.
Cowper was an English poet and hymnodist. Earlier in life, he struggled with suicidal thoughts and was institutionalized for insanity. Eventually, Cowper found security in evangelical Christianity. He developed inner peace and wrote spiritual hymns and poems to draw himself closer to the Lord.
Cowper’s writing allowed him to develop a strong relationship with John Newton, author of “Amazing Grace,” thus enabling Cowper to explore a new opportunity for his ministry.
Cowper was also asked to write in support of the abolitionist campaign. In 1788, he wrote a poem titled "The Negro's Complaint," which rapidly became very distinguished. The poem was often quoted by Martin Luther King Jr. during the civil rights struggle. Cowper wrote several other poems on slavery during his lifetime, many of which attacked the assets of bondage.
Cowper later moved to Olney, England. There, he was approached by Newton to contribute to a hymn book Newton himself planned to produce. This collection of hymns was published in 1779 and titled “Olney Hymns.”
Cowper would continue to compose poems regarding the evils of slavery in addition to the composition of spiritual music. The hymn, “There Is a Fountain Filled With Blood” would be among his most well known and popular songs. All five verses of this hymn produced an extremely powerful and significant lesson.
Today, many evangelical Christian churches have shifted to a more praise and worship style of singing during the church service. Nevertheless, many older members of the congregation still love these hymns.
Historically speaking, the evangelical church understands it wasn't a willing participant in the obliteration of slavery or the segregation-style Jim Crow laws. However, the life of Cowper was truly amazing, and if one understands the man, then one can better appreciate his message in music. It can be safe to say that many sang the song not even knowing its author.
In “Memoir of the Early Life of William Cowper,” the author commented that, “I will not be afraid of what man can do unto me.” On the eve of his assassination, King’s final words were, “I’m not worried about anything. I’m not fearing any man! Mine eyes have seen the glory of the coming of the Lord!”
The Rev. Paul Turner in a 1956 sermon specified, “There is no color line at the cross of Jesus.” Cowper’s version of evangelical Christianity supported that concept as far back as the late 1700s. Sadly, this same passion didn't cross the Atlantic Ocean.
It's often said, “You miss 100 percent of the shots you don't take.” Evangelical Christianity had an epic fail. We took our eyes off the Lord.
