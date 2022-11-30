All too often we human beings, you and me alike, decide that a group someone belongs to should be credited or blamed for something an individual does. Is that reasonable or wise? Sometimes. But we need to be careful.

For example, should Christians get blamed or praised for the actions of Thomas Clarkson, or for those of James Henry Hammond? The two men’s lives overlapped, and Hammond wrote at length to Clarkson, both were devout Christians, both knew their Bibles and both were passionate about the same subject: human slavery.

Ed Buckner grew up in League City and now resides in Atlanta, Georgia.

ED B
Ed Buckner

For any who may be interested, a followup (on Rev/Capt John Newton) to this column is forthcoming in next month or so.

