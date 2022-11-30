All too often we human beings, you and me alike, decide that a group someone belongs to should be credited or blamed for something an individual does. Is that reasonable or wise? Sometimes. But we need to be careful.
For example, should Christians get blamed or praised for the actions of Thomas Clarkson, or for those of James Henry Hammond? The two men’s lives overlapped, and Hammond wrote at length to Clarkson, both were devout Christians, both knew their Bibles and both were passionate about the same subject: human slavery.
Clarkson, though religious, consciously chose a life of activism over the ministry, in England, campaigning against the slave trade at great length, and with peaceful help from many others such as Quakers like William Southeby, John Hepburn, Ralph Sandiford, and Benjamin Lay, and with violent help from, for example, Toussaint Louverture in Haiti. He succeeded in leading the effort to get the slave trade eliminated.
And, of course, the U.S. Civil War finally led to abolishing race-based slavery itself, though not racism, at least in the United States.
Hammond, who owned many square miles of South Carolina in his plantations and over 300 of his fellow human beings, sincerely believed God instituted race-based slavery and that it was a thoroughly moral, proper thing for everyone involved.
He wrote, “ … American slavery is not only not a sin, but especially commanded by God through Moses, and approved by Christ through His Apostles.” Hammond laid out his case exhaustively, with specific scriptural quotations.
And Hammond declared he could “indorse [sic] without reserve the … sentiment of Gov. McDuffie that ‘slavery is the cornerstone of our Republican edifice.’”
Hammond showed conclusively, in his writings to Clarkson, that the Bible, Old Testament and New, supported Hammond’s side.
Modern Christians would of course much prefer to point to Clarkson as a credit to Christianity than to Hammond, based on a more humanistic, Sermon-on-the-Mount understanding of their religion.
Secular humanists like me, and like most modern Christians, strongly condemn slavery as immoral. Christianity is morally to blame for slavery only if one takes the Bible seriously.
Blaming a group for the actions of one of its members makes no sense if group membership is philosophically irrelevant — for example, blaming all citizens of Galveston County for the horrible things done by some Galvestonian.
But even if the group endorses ideas, that is not always proper grounds for blaming a group — after all, both Hammond and Clarkson followed Christian teachings in this matter, though Hammond had the Bible on his side.
And blaming Muslims or atheists or Buddhists or Baptists for actions individual Muslims or atheists or Buddhists or Baptists take should only be done with great care and with a real basis.
Another example, a person who in a way sums up the problems with group blaming all in one man: The Rev. John Newton, who commanded a slave ship but who also wrote “Amazing Grace.”
For any who may be interested, a followup (on Rev/Capt John Newton) to this column is forthcoming in next month or so.
