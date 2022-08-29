Those of us who try to stay within the law most of the time enjoy stories about law enforcement, I think.
I am a big fan of “Blue Bloods” and all the “NCIS” stuff. I tape the “Hawaii Five-0” episodes, too, and watch them over and over.
Updated: August 29, 2022 @ 9:07 pm
And I love to get the reports from the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department.
Texas game wardens report on a new kind of law enforcement. Different and interesting. Sometimes funny.
They frequently tell of good things happening, as the TV news broadcasts seem to be doing lately.
I think TV people get so sick of reporting bad news; they have to tell something good for a change.
We are all sick of politicians who spend all their time encouraging people to hate. A happy story is a blessing.
Up in Polk County, a game warden got a request from a woman on social media asking whether he had any meat to donate. She had to feed a family of six.
The warden had donated meat in the past, as the father of the family was a disabled veteran no longer able to hunt.
The warden reached out to local landowners and got a hunt donated for the vet and one of his children.
The vet took his oldest daughter on her first hunt. They learned, during the hunt, that the family and the warden were all from the same town. They were happily successful.
Also, in Polk County the wardens reached out to other local landowners to find ways to give back to the community, so they organized a disabled veteran and youth hunt.
A drawing was held on social media to select participants for the hunt.
A father and son were picked and joined the game wardens on the Simon Peter Bend Ranch.
Everybody was thrilled with the experience, a processing plant donated its services to handle all the meat, a taxidermy shop donated a shoulder mount of the deer and everybody plans to keep in contact in the future.
So, game wardens don’t just go out and catch bad people.
They do, however, file a few charges when charges are merited.
A Cass County warden got a call from a landowner who had caught a man on his land camera who was carrying two rifles. The warden recognized the man and called the suspect’s brothers to confirm the location of the suspect.
They met with the man, who admitted to hunting from the road and shooting a pig. The pig ran onto the hunting lease and the suspect was searching for the pig when he was spotted by the camera. Charges were pending, according to the report.
One final happy story tells of wardens, also in Cass County, who got a call from a couple of duck hunters who were stranded on the Sulfur River.
The wardens got a flat-bottom boat and delivered the hunters to waiting paramedics who tended to the men, who were suffering from hypothermia after spending too much time floating on a cold river.
So, it was mostly good news all around for these law enforcers with the most unusual jobs.
Cathy Gillentine is a Daily News columnist. She may be reached at cathy.gillentine@comcast.net.
