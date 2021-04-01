Forces are at work to subvert political prosperity (freedoms), religion and morality, which are indispensable supports to our way of life.
One of these is the proposed “Civics Secures Democracy Act,” a radical piece of legislation introduced in Congress earlier this month, which would encourage and support student political activism.
Action civics is a K-12 curriculum promoting so-called woke education, including critical race theory and requiring K-12 students to protest and lobby for spoon-fed political causes for course credit. It encourages our students to become radical activists, fails to teach the responsibilities of citizenship and how our federal republic operates, as well as the Founding Fathers’ reasoning behind America’s democratic republic.
The Founding Fathers instituted free, public education for all citizens, knowing an educated citizenry with accurate knowledge of history and government structure is essential to preserve our freedom and liberties.
The proposed act would put “Action Civics” in the curriculum rather than traditional civics. Traditional civics is a stand-alone class that teaches affection for our republic, the history and principles of its founding, the responsibilities of citizenship, how our federal republic operates and the Constitution.
They learn from The Federalist Papers the Founding Fathers’ reasoning behind America’s balance of powers, Bill of Rights, Constitution and encouragement of free, public education.
What can we do to turn America around and regain our national sanity?
A start would be to contact the State Board of Education, which sets curriculum and graduation requirements for Texas K-12 schools. The board’s chairperson is Sue Melton-Malone and our District 7 member is Matt Robinson, Friendswood. Let them know that action civics cannot be an option in the Texas K-12 curriculum.
Another thing we can do is monitor Texas Legislature bills relating to civics education — HB-57 being one.
Let’s return civics education to a traditional curriculum so that Texas students will learn about the nature of their republic and be prepared to fulfill their civic duty by ensuring that it continues to preserve the liberties and rights spelled out in the Constitution and Declaration of Independence.
President George Washington knew the importance of an educated citizenry in his departing speech as the first president: “Promote then, as an object of primary importance, institutions for the general diffusion of knowledge. In proportion as the structure of a government gives force to public opinion, it is essential that public opinion should be enlightened, i.e., educated.”
(1) comment
It's been my experience that any educational program that is perceived by conservatives as "a threat to our nation" is well worth supporting. Count me in!
