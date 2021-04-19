Back in the day, almost all the moms were “stay-at-home” moms. And I can count on one finger of one hand any of my friends who had a mom who worked.
So many of my days were spent traveling through the supermarket holding a little hand on each side of the cart and tending to yet another set of sticky fingers in the basket seat.
By the time the fourth one came along, the older ones were going to school.
Once in a great while, I was able to go alone outside my house. But not frequently. I think that’s why I still treasure my solitude, though, of course, I love all my children.
On the rare occasions when I escaped into the world, one of my favorite places to go was the fabric store.
I could sit at a table for an hour or so and page through the pattern books, looking at all the things it was possible for an ordinary person to make if she had a sewing machine.
I had a sewing machine, and thanks to my mom installing me in a class at the local fabric place, I knew how to sew.
Though during the days when I was trundling children around, there were no handy grandmothers to babysit, those same grandmothers knew how to sew and knew how to show me how to make things.
My own mother was a marvelous knitter. My mother-in-law specialized in crochet. They both made things for me and for my children.
I never did learn to do either craft. While my sister was soaking up all the craft talent, I was either reading a book or playing the piano not very well. I never did learn how to sight read, except when reading choir music.
But I loved cloth stores and pattern books as entertainment.
I had a lady friend who went shopping with me frequently during the time when the children were older, and we were able to be freer.
After one foray into a big store full of bolts and bolts of material, she told everybody who would listen that, “Cathy fingered every piece of cloth in that whole store.”
That was an exaggeration. But not much of one. I liked interesting cloth.
My daughter, who did learn to crochet, also learned to make quilts.
In fact, she got so good she could make them for other people and charge outrageous prices for them. (I believed the prices outrageous. I found out they were really quite normal when I visited the big quilt show in Houston.)
She has just about given up her quilt business, but she still has lots of material at home. She and the other quilters call them stashes. She has lots and lots of stashes.
I’ve quit making clothes and looking at pattern books. But I haven’t forgotten that looking at those pages was pretty good entertainment.
If those special stores are open, I recommend it today to those of you who are tired of being cooped up.
