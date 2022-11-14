On Nov. 10, I attended a presentation at Kingston City Hall in Kingston, New York, given by Sam Collins, III on “Hidden History.”
This event was part of a series of activities throughout our historic city celebrating the arrival and temporary display of the “Harriet Tubman: Journey to Freedom” a 9-foot, 2,400-pound bronze sculpture created by artist Wesley Wofford.
The sculpture will be in Kingston until Jan. 2, but Collin’s talk will remain in my mind and heart forever. I sat spellbound as he gracefully illuminated and articulately explained past events in Galveston, in Texas and throughout the United States that have been hidden from popular view and public education.
I learned so much about Galveston’s varied and unique history, including specifics of General Order No. 3 and “absolute equality.”
Perhaps the Harriet Tubman sculpture will make its way to Galveston one day and continue to inspire gatherings such as this where we can come together and acquire greater knowledge and understanding of who we are.
Thanks to Collins for the work cultivating awareness, which can further lead the way to recognition of truth and reality as it was, as it is, thereby adding to, never taking away from, our shared history.
Additionally, meeting Collins was extra special because my husband, Don Davison, spent his early childhood in Texas City.
His great-grandfather Frank B. Davison built the Davison Home in 1897. Don and I travel to Texas City occasionally and we always include a visit to Galveston.
We look forward to our future journeys there when we can see the “Absolute Equality” mural and one day visit the Juneteenth Museum.
