As my term as Galveston Wharves Board trustee and chairman comes to an end, I’m very proud of the port’s successes in recent years. Hats off to my fellow trustees, Port Director Rodger Rees and port staff for their vision and focus.
We’ve improved the port’s financial performance, generated additional revenues, implemented a long-term strategic plan, strengthened policies and procedures and sought millions of dollars in partnerships and grants to fund infrastructure improvements.
I hope that Galveston City Council, as it considers candidates for two wharves board openings, will select board appointees who will help this self-sustaining city entity continue on this successful path.
On Aug. 13, S&P Global, the lending index provider and data source for independent ratings, upgraded the port’s financial outlook and affirmed an issuer credit rating of A-.
S&P recognized the port’s actions to mitigate the pandemic’s financial impact with increased cargo and lay ship revenues, as well as strong management and governance.
Even bigger news is construction of the new $125 million Royal Caribbean International cruise terminal at Pier 10. This is a game-changer for the port and region in terms of new jobs and economic growth.
When completed in late 2022, the terminal will be home to Royal’s Oasis class ship, Allure of the Seas, which will carry 6,000-plus passengers and 3,000 crew. The port will build and operate an 1,800-space parking lot, an additional revenue source for the port.
With growing revenues from cruising, cargo and other sources, the port will continue implementing its 20-year strategic master plan. Adopted in 2019, the plan is the port’s roadmap to maximize assets with infrastructure repairs and capital improvement projects.
Projects include building the internal roadway to move traffic off Harborside Drive and making improvements to the west end cargo complex. Filling in outdated slips and building new bulkheads will allow for cargo growth.
It’s worth noting the port has maintained a positive cash flow despite the dramatic effects of COVID-19 on the cruise industry. This financial performance was achieved through record numbers in cargo operations and substantial growth in lay dockage, while managing expenses.
The port also has focused on more communication with its owners — the residents of Galveston. From public meetings and speaking engagements by Rees to bi-weekly columns in The Daily News and social media posts, the port staff has worked hard to keep residents informed.
I’m proud of the fact that the port is an enterprise port, meaning it operates as a business. The port doesn’t receive property tax revenue and must exist off its earnings.
When I first became a trustee in 2013, unrestricted reserves were less than $1 million at times. Today, the port has $13 million in unrestricted reserves, a sign of successful financial management.
So, in summary, the Galveston wharves is in good hands with Rees and the port staff. The future is very positive. Let’s keep the momentum going.
