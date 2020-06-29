All of America believed George Floyd was murdered. President Trump, all the commentators on Fox News, and even police officers across the nation expressed outrage at the infamous video of a Minneapolis police officer kneeling on George Floyd’s neck, causing his death.
This marked the first time a “blue on black” death was condemned by so many who normally might oppose the Black Lives Matter movement. What was the result of this unity? Massive looting. It is not confined to statues of confederate generals. Statues and monuments that pay homage to abolitionists, black civil war troops and even Gandhi have come under attack.
The looters have turned solidarity into divisiveness.
Which top Democratic leaders called for the city’s mayors to bring order to the chaos? Answer: None of them. Which top Republican leaders called for the city’s mayors to bring order to the chaos? Answer: All of them.
The presumptive Democratic nominee for president, Joe “If you don’t vote for me, you’re not Black” Biden, wrote the 1994 Violent Crime Control and Law Enforcement Act which passed in a 61-38 vote. Thirty-seven of 41 Republican Senators did not vote for the act.
How was that legislation received by people of color? At a Chicago rally, the Rev. Jesse Jackson said that President Clinton had the chance, “with one stroke of your veto pen, to correct the most grievous racial injustice built into our legal system.”
Twenty years after being made law the numbers told the tale. A Black child born in 2014 had a 1 in 3 chance of spending time in prison or jail. A Latino child had a 1 in 6 chance.
What was then Vice President Biden’s response after being informed of those numbers in 2014? Nothing. Crickets.
In 2018 the U.S. Senate passed, on a bi-partisan 87-12 vote, the First Step Act. President Trump signed it into law days later.
That Republican initiative released more than 3,000 federal prisoners based on changes to the First Step Act’s “good-time credits” formula and more than 2,000 received sentence reductions.
The idea that Democrats best represent minorities is not going unchallenged by people of color.
Black Lives Matter activist Shaun King tweeted “Stop generically telling us to vote in response to all of the police brutality we have right now. Yes, we should vote. But we have to be very specific. Democrats, from top to bottom, are running the cities with the worst police brutality in America right now. We voted for them.”
During this unrest, U.S. Sen. Tim Scott (R-South Carolina), an African-American, wrote a bill to address police brutality. On June 24, the U.S. Senate voted whether to debate Scott’s bill. Sixty “yes” votes are required. Every single “no” vote was cast by a Democrat sending it down to defeat 55-45.
Seattle, Atlanta, Minneapolis, Ferguson, Baltimore — all rocked by racial unrest resulting in billions in property damage losses and an incalculable loss of wealth by the business owners and residents of those communities. What else do these cities have in common? Decades of Democrat-dominated leadership.
(2) comments
More excuses to do nothing. Here's an idea - pass the police reform agenda:
Ban choke holds.
Mandatory body cameras at all times.
Mandatory reporting of bad cops across departments.
Mandatory civilian review boards.
Mandatory reporting of all officer involved deaths and hospitalizations.
An end to qualified immunity.
Investment in mental health services.
Investment in drug addiction services.
Investment in homeless services.
That's how you stop the rioting. That's also how you write a comment without demonizing half of the population with inept partisan BS.
Great Op-ed Mr. Pappous, real precise and "Dagger In The Heart" ..to the point! I have spent much time saying things very similar to what you stated here! Democrats and Progressives are interested in one thing, GETTING RID OF TRUMP, they could care less about this country or it's citizens! If they did, they would not be running a tired old man who can't tell his wife from his sister, & can't remember his running mate's name, as well as his own half the time! So they keep him in hiding at home, while his wife goes out and makes speeches for him, or Barack America, as Joe called him .....sometimes will. I think the Democrats are going to lose a lot of minorities voters this November, more than they think! All of this lawlessness, looting, killing little black kids, beating old women with 2x4 boards, upheaval in the streets with no respect for anyone, will not set well with the voting public in November! The worst of what these Democratic Leaders are allowing in their cities, have yet to happen! We have not seen anything yet! If they remotely thing Joe Biden will win the next election they have slipped out of reality into LA-LA Land. Worse than that Nancy Pelosi publicly accused conservatives of MURDERING Mr. George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota ..a few weeks ago! The State, the city, and the police departments are controlled by DEMOCRATS! Now I give up on that one! Lying is one thing but telling a lie of that MAGNITUDE, ...when the murder of Mr. FLOYD was televised nationally and around the world is scandalous, pathetic, and SHOCKING! It leads me to believe not only is there a problem with Joe, but also a big problem with Pelosi. We already know Schumer is out Yonder! Meanwhile The Democratic Country of "CHAZ" has started having murder and crime problems, while the Progressives says nothing!!!
