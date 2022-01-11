The first year of a government completely controlled by Democrats is quickly drawing to a close. I began 2021 with this promise to Texans: to push back against Democrats’ dangerous proposals when needed and to work together wherever possible. The year brought a heavy dose of both.
Despite President Joe Biden’s pledge to be the dealmaker-in-chief, Democrats have unleashed a parade of partisan bills. At the start of last year, they went around Republicans to spend nearly $2 trillion billed as “pandemic relief,” even though less than 10 percent of the funding was directly related to COVID-19. They’ve made repeated attempts to seize states’ constitutional power to manage their own elections and skew future elections in Democrats’ favor. Despite the fact that families are paying for the highest inflation in nearly four decades, Democrats are attempting a nearly $5 trillion reckless tax-and-spending spree.
I’ve been clear in my opposition to each of these bills, but Texans didn’t send me to the Senate to simply vote “no.” While I will continue to fight legislation that harms families, the economy or our national security, there are plenty of issues where Republicans and Democrats can work together. I was proud to act on those opportunities in 2021.
After years of fighting alongside advocates in Texas, including my friend Opal Lee of Fort Worth, we succeeded in making Juneteenth a federal holiday. For generations to come, folks across the country will celebrate the significance of the day Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger’s troops arrived in Galveston and declared that all slaves are “forever free.”
Another new law strengthens the policies and procedures for reporting missing service members. I introduced this legislation following the tragic murders of Spc. Vanessa Guillén, Sgt. Elder Fernandes and other service members, and I hope it will prevent similar tragedies from occurring.
The range of bills I introduced that are now law will protect federal officers and employees serving abroad, close a loophole abused by companies fueling the opioid epidemic, help victims of human trafficking regain their financial independence and so much more.
Despite the partisanship that has gripped Washington, I’ve found countless opportunities to get things done for Texas. But a great deal of work remains.
This past year, annual border crossings hit an all-time high, and communities are being overwhelmed by the scale of the humanitarian crisis. The pandemic exposed vulnerabilities in our supply chains that need to be addressed. Families are struggling to cover high costs at the pharmacy. I’ve introduced bipartisan bills aimed at these and countless other challenges facing our country. I hope we can make progress on those bills this year and notch even more bipartisan wins for Texas.
In 2022, I’ll keep searching for opportunities to reach across the aisle on legislation. I hope my colleagues will make an effort to do the same no matter team red or team blue.
(2) comments
Two questions for the Senator:
1. Was Joe Biden the legitimate winner of the 2020 Presidential Election? Answer Yes or No.
2. Were the events at the Capitol on 1/6/21 an attempt to prevent the election of Joe Biden? Answer Yes or No.
I plan to ask all candidates these simple questions.
Don’t agree with everything you do, but I want to thank you for representing our state with some class. Keep doing what you do. You respected and supported.
