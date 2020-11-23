Patrick Gurski’s letter (“Frank Maceo has my vote again for District 3,” The Daily News, Oct. 13) giving Maceo credit for the addition of decorative street lighting on Church and Sealy streets in the East End requires correction.
Maceo had little to do with the accomplishment of that project. The Neighborhood Improvement Fund was a pot of money left over from federally funded projects after Hurricane Ike to be used equally by Galveston’s six council districts. Elizabeth Beeton co-authored, along with Terrilyn Tarlton-Shannon, the Neighborhood Improvement Program for the six Galveston council districts. Beeton, with East End neighborhood approval, used a portion of the first round of funding for District 3 to add decorative lighting on Postoffice Street in 2015.
In 2016, during my time on city council, we passed funding for decorative street lighting on Church and Sealy streets. This lighting was requested by members of the East End Historic District Association. After my council term was over, the completion of the project was sidelined by the new councilman, Frank Maceo. The East End Historic District Association then persisted and pushed for the installation of the lights. This effort was led by neighbors Jeff Patterson, David Fortenberry, Fran Kelly, David Schuler and others. Maceo’s only role was to mock east-enders for wanting “pretty lights.”
After Maceo’s departure from council, the new District 3 councilman, David Collins, followed through on the completion of the lighting in 2019.
Further, from the Neighborhood Improvement Fund, my city council approved funding for repair and addition of sidewalks in the downtown, East End and University Area neighborhoods. These improvements were requested by all the District 3 neighborhoods. Unfortunately, Maceo didn’t follow through on the completion of these projects either.
However, it should be noted, Maceo’s primary achievement was to push through a beach-facing shopping center on Porretto Beach that would destroy the last major accreting urban beach on the Texas coast. This is at a time in our economic evolution where shopping malls are bankrupt across the United States. Fortunately, that beachfront shopping center appears dead. Should Maceo be elected again, I wouldn’t be surprised to find him sponsoring a buggy whip factory as a temporary replacement for our loss of cruise line business.
In summary, as a businessman, I look at a person’s track record as the best predictor of their future performance. What a candidate promises you rarely coincides with what they actually do. When I compare David Collins’ track record for the last two years with Frank Maceo’s two years on council, there’s no comparison. That’s why I’m voting for David Collins.
