As you decide Wednesday regarding middle school configuration, I wanted to share some historical information.
Before Hurricane Ike, a community task force was asked to determine what they thought was best for our middle school students. At the time, enrollment was significantly higher at 8,000 students.
The committee recommended that students in grades 5-8 would be split into two schools with grades 5-6 on one campus and grades 7-8 at another campus.
The board voted and approved this and also made Austin a STEM magnet for grades 5-8. Immediately thereafter, Ike hit and schools were flooded and that plan was scrapped because Central Middle School wasn’t usable and enrollment was 6,200.
The patchwork decision, so schools could open three weeks after the storm, was to have Austin have only “400 students — 100 at each grade level,” and everyone else was lumped at one middle school. And then, over time, instead of returning to the original board decision, Collegiate Academy at Scott was opened, and KIPP was brought in (another middle school) and 2008 became a distant memory.
In 2018-19, the board asked another group of community and staff members to look at our facilities for bond proposals and the consensus again was to reconfigure the middle schools — and again we didn’t act.
Last week, the committee of community and staff members you chose had the same recommendation — reconfigure to a 5-6 and a 7-8 campus. This wouldn’t destroy the STEM program, which is a “program,” not a building.
Here’s how: Instead, Weis can become a 5-6 grade campus, where classes exist inside the building that offer rigorous STEM programs, robotics, biomedical classes, and all children on the island have access to those classes, if they choose. Once they get to Central for 7-8 there are more distinct communities like at Ball High School.
The junior high students can select from the same communities at Ball High — Biomed, STEM, Media Arts-Digital Technology and Innovation and Entrepreneurship.
The Galveston Independent School District knows how to do this; we’ve been doing this for a decade at the high school. Our junior high band will be robust, our athletics will build a foundation, as we compete across the county with full teams, and we will save money on administrative costs. Most importantly, we will offer “all” Galveston students the same opportunities they deserve.
Every year from 2011 until I left the board in 2020, vast numbers of parents and staff stood before the board and pleaded that we do two things — end the unfair process of having fourth-graders compete for middle school placement and that we separate fifth-graders from eighth-graders.
Every year the superintendent had a reason as to why that year just wasn’t the right year. Sadly and regrettably, as president, I went along.
It’s time to do what’s right for all students, to save the district money, and to listen to your athletic director, fine arts director, your principals, and the majority of your community and reconfigure the middle schools.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.