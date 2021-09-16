For physicians and those in health care, patient safety is a critical component of our job every day. We work diligently to provide care for those in need, to reduce medical errors and to protect the patients who entrust us with their health care.
In partnership with Rotary International, the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston celebrates Sept. 17 as World Patient Safety Day. The World Health Organization established World Patient Safety Day in 2019, grounded in the fundamental principle of medicine: “First, do no harm.”
This day is aimed at increasing public awareness and engagement, enhancing global understanding and encouraging global partnerships to promote patient safety. On this year’s World Patient Safety Day, we have the opportunity to reinforce these important practices in our work.
This year’s theme is “Safe maternal and newborn care,” highlighting the fact that most maternal and newborn deaths are avoidable through the provision of safe and high-quality care by skilled health care professionals.
The WHO emphasizes the risks of harm due to unsafe care — compounded by the pandemic-related disruption of many essential health services — can be especially significant for women and newborns. Rotary and the medical branch join the WHO in urging everyone to “Act now for safe and respectful childbirth.”
The COVID-19 pandemic has demanded more from our health care workforce than ever before. Therefore, it’s especially important to keep patient safety at the forefront of our minds. Health care workers, coping with physical and emotional exhaustion, need the help of everyone to ensure a safe health care environment while they risk their own health to deliver care to others.
While circumstances like these create a “perfect storm” for medical errors, the family of health care practitioners remain committed to keeping our patients safe. World Patient Safety Day reinforces the best practices in patient safety that have been instilled in us as health care professionals, so we fulfill our pledge to “do no harm.”
Importantly, World Patient Safety Day isn’t only about what physicians and health care workers can do to reduce patient harm, it’s a global health campaign that calls upon all of us — patients, families, caregivers, community leaders and policymakers — to show our commitment to patient safety everywhere.
No matter what role you play in the workforce or in your community, please take this opportunity to be a voice for patient safety, particularly maternal and newborn safety this year. By advocating for practices that promote safe and quality care, together we can bring greater momentum to this vitally important health care movement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.