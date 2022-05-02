I’m frequently heard saying, especially in the presence of small children, that I never allowed my own children to scream.
I don’t know whether that’s actually true or not, but I stick by it.
I don’t like children to scream. I don’t want to be anywhere near them.
So, in the course of perusing Merriam-Webster’s ever-entertaining word lists, I came across a dissertation on Words for Other People’s Children.
I’m sure you understand that you personally are incapable of raising brats.
Brat is on the list, and one of my favorites. Forgive my surliness.
A brat is defined as an ill-mannered annoying child. You see them running haphazardly through the grocery aisles and wreaking havoc in restaurants.
There are also sausages called brats, but I don’t think that’s a connection.
One you don’t hear much is enfant terrible. The list makers say you need to learn to say this one in plural, since they travel in packs. Enfants terribles are those who make shocking remarks. They can also be young, successful adults who are unorthodox.
Here’s one you probably will never hear, but I love the idea of the definition.
It’s mammothrept, a spoiled child brought up by his grandmother. It never caught on.
Here’s one I know you know. Holy Terror.
A child that behaves very badly. The words holy and terror have been used separately for many numbers of reasons. But used together, though not included in the dictionary together, these spoiled children have given them a place in our conversations.
Have you been in contact with an ankle biter? I hope not.
Nowadays we mostly think of ankle biters in an animal context, referring to dogs, usually small, yappy dogs. Or sometimes, to cats. I remember at least a couple of cats who were ankle biters. Maddening.
A whelp is also a young animal, usually of the non-human variety.
But lots of people call young children young whelps. There’s nothing overly critical in this definition, as applied to children, but calling your child a whelp isn’t welcomed by most parents. Also included is a similar word, spawn.
In the animal world, we understand that both can be used as both nouns and verbs. As a verb, it means “to bring forth young.”
JD is next on the list, and while it can refer mostly handily to justice department, on our list of obstreperous young people, it stands for juvenile delinquent.
We usually use the entire words, but JD can also be in many vocabularies.
Here’s hoping and praying that the children we refer to as brats and holy terrors don’t finally grow up to be JDs.
And also assuring all of you that this is a list of other people’s children.
Certainly, not yours.
