From where does the money come to pay the salaries of our elected officials, and our city, county, state and federal workers?
This includes governors, mayors, judges, firefighters, teachers, police, library workers, the president of the United States, members of the House of Representatives and the Senate, employees of the IRS, Departments of Homeland Security, Agriculture, Environmental Protection Agency, etc., and all of the administrative personnel required to support the services provided by each.
From where does the money come to fund all government programs, as well as plan, build and repair roads and bridges, schools, courthouses, libraries and all other public structures?
You can thank the people who have taken the risk to start businesses and employ non-government workers. For it’s these employers and employees who actually generate the money supply that runs our economy and “feeds” us all. All others are dependent on the continued supply of new money generated from these businesses.
The concept of capitalism is currently under fire. True, some of the greatest risk takers, who happened to have great forward-thinking minds, hit the big time and have become stinking rich.
However, the vast majority of the entrepreneur/capitalists are small to medium local or regional companies whose owners some time ago risked it all to pursue a dream offered to all Americans. These are the people who’ve created the American jobs that generate the money supply we all depend upon.
I’m saddened to see what’s happening to these entrepreneurs/capitalists during this time of COVID-19. Public policy forced them to close, or severely restrict their operations, resulting in the loss of jobs for the people they employ. Consequently, these businesses aren’t generating sales tax revenues.
They’re also not generating income to pay employees, suppliers, maintenance workers on facilities, etc., basically choking off the money supply that feeds us all. Actually, policy is forcing these laid-off employees to become “employees” of the government through unemployment benefits and other government assistance.
The next time you drive by a city hall, a library or other government building, look in the parking lots. Ask yourself how many people in those organizations have lost their jobs during COVID-19. Ask whether there was an equal percentage of jobs lost between government and non-government employees.
Could it be government jobs are “essential” to providing necessary services — services to the people represented by their vote-needing elected officials?
For our elected officials, please step back and reevaluate your definition of “essential” employees. For the anti-capitalists, and for pro-capitalists for that matter, please step back and ask yourself what our country would be like without businesses that generate the money supply we all depend upon.
Government isn’t a perpetual motion machine. It needs to be constantly fed. Please “don’t bite the hand that feeds you.” And more importantly, please don’t bite the hands that feed us all.
