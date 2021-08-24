Political parties have been, and still are, a danger to the people that they were formed to serve.
The average German citizen didn’t think it acceptable to kill 11 million people. But when the reins of power were held by The National Socialist Party, Nazis, its leaders used the power that was granted to them to commit genocide. The average Russian, Cuban, Chinese or Cambodian citizen didn’t kill lord knows how many millions; the socialist or communist parties in power did that.
The distinction between “socialist” and “fascist” is fuzzy. But most people understand exactly what you mean if you use the term “totalitarian.”
The main thing about socialism and fascism is that they each grant greater and greater powers to the state. Therefore, it’s entirely correct to view these forms of government in terms of totalitarianism. Socialism and fascism are exactly the opposite of what America’s Founders had in mind. America’s Founders mandated that the state’s powers be restricted and that the state’s primary purpose is to safeguard the civil liberties of its citizens.
I don’t think today’s Democrats share that view of how our government should function. They don’t seek to minimize government’s power over us. Democrats seek greater control centralized in Washington. Democrats seek and advocate for a more closely coordinated public policy between government and big industry. If you think that sounds like fascism — it is. If it walks, talks and acts like a duck — it’s a duck.
While the Republicans strive to protect our civil liberties and national interests, the Democrats seem to place America last. An energy pipeline, and the jobs it creates, is bad for America — but good for Russia. COVID restrictions are good for American citizens — but not for illegal border crossers.
Climate change must be addressed because the Democrats state that is an existential threat — yet they turn around and grant favorable trade terms to the world’s worst polluters who remain unbound by international climate change treaties these same Democrats claim are necessary to save the Earth.
This is all about power, the few in the ruling class who would control the masses. The office of the presidency has term limits. Seems to have worked well. I have read that 80 percent of Americans want term limits for our legislators too, but we can’t have that because it’s not in the party’s best interest.
The power of the parties is hard to break. Where it flourishes, it tends to centralize at the top of a pyramid with a few select rulers at the pinnacle.
To fight this, you must become politically active in the local precincts and push for decisions and control to be made at the state and local level. When deciding who to cast your votes for, look for and defeat the “self-servants” who as opposed to the “public servants” make the office an enriching career move.
Mor. Pollock, very well written and well said.[thumbup]
