Somehow it all came together for Memorial Day Weekend.
The beach cleaning crews worked through the night to ensure the beaches were free of trash left from the day before. By first light, the beaches looked amazing.
We finished the last part of the new lifeguard training Friday night and the rookie lifeguards hit the towers early Saturday with an experienced partner for their first shift. The Park Board Beach Security detail did an admirable job of dealing with the thousands that visited the parks.
Wave Watchers patrolled, Community Emergency Response Teams helped keep swimmers out of the water at both ends of the island, dispatchers were trained and in place, beach vendors had all their equipment out and beach park staff was hired, trained and ready to go. Fire, police and EMS were fully staffed and out in force.
All the pieces were in place, and we needed every one of them.
From the time we started Saturday morning until we crawled home late Monday night it was non-stop. Crowds were massive and the water was extraordinarily rough. Sunday was the peak, and there seemed to be so many people on the island that their combined weight would make it sink.
Over the weekend we completed more than 30,000 preventative actions in which people were moved from dangerous areas, reunited 23 lost children with their guardians, made 105 enforcement actions, gave 1,366 tourists information about the island, let 16,069 people know to stay out of the water because lifeguards were getting off duty, responded to 77 medical incidents and executed 12 water rescues.
Needless to say, Galveston's lifesaving team worked very, very hard to get everyone home safely, and we all feel both exhausted and grateful that we didn't lose anyone.
The San Luis Pass was a hot spot. The police department worked hard to keep all the four-wheelers and motorbikes under control while we struggled to get would-be swimmers to stay out of the dangerous waters in an area that has claimed many lives through the years.
Our San Luis Pass patrol removed 1,324 people from the perilous waters of the pass over the three-day holiday.
Elbow grease wasn't the only thing that caused things to go well. Fate smiled on our island. The sun was shining, the rain went elsewhere, and we had a really nice crowd on the beaches overall. We had few serious problems and, despite several hundred thousand visitors and locals on the beaches, no drownings.
As I drove the beach smelling the familiar BBQ, suntan lotion and saltwater combination so unique to Galveston this time of year.
I saw kids and parents, lovers, friends and all kinds of people getting away from the daily grind and spending time together.
All were enjoying a place that enables them take time away from their daily stresses, honor our fallen heroes and focus on what matters most for a little while.
Galveston and its beaches are magical places.
