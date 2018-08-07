It is a very sad time when truth is being trampled and compromised. Early on, as youngsters, we learned that truth is sacred and lying about anything was wrong and dishonest. It is stunning to realize that lying appears to be the norm.
There are individuals in positions of high standards who lie constantly, repetitiously and without giving the lies a second thought. In the event that a second thought may occur, he just tells another lie. Our children and grandchildren are witnessing an assault on the truth.
There have been men who have been charged with and pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI, which is a punishable felony. Most disturbing is the fact that the president lies at will and nothing legally happens. Even more perplexing is that the religious right turns a blind eye to the fact that God directed Moses to convey to the people that, “thou shalt not lie,” among other things. They, instead, make excuses as they support the consistent lies under the guise of conservatism, as judges who profess to be conservative are appointed. The word that they are supposed to uphold says plainly that they will be judged for their works. It is lugubrious that the death of Christ means so little to them.
There are also professed liberals that have allowed their political beliefs to attempt to change what is written. It is time that people from both sides who believe in truth and righteousness come together and say so. Genesis 1:27 says, “God created man in His own image, in the image of God created he, Him; male and female created he, them.”
We must declare how we feel about anyone, no matter who they are, who tries to change the truth of God into a lie. Because of these shortcomings, our nation is seriously divided. Good men and women must stand up for truth, justice, and the authentic American way. It is time for the wall that separates good people on both sides to come down. It will be easy because it is made up of lies, deceit, discrimination and hatred. Love and honesty in the hands of good men and women can, and will, tear the wall down, brick by brick. We do not serve man, we serve He who strengthens us where we are weak, and builds us up where we are torn down.
It is understandable that individuals are happy about the economy in which President Obama turned around in the midst of racial obstruction. Though good, the economy should not take the place of civil rights, as it is being taken away from the majority of people. Case in point; I have been a Cowboy’s fan since 1960. I knew nothing about Jerry Jones; however, he has taken a proud institution and turned it into a mechanism for this corrupt administration. Communication is a strong arm. Intimidation is not communication. Professional football players are taxpaying men. King George III tried intimidation and it ultimately failed.
