Looking at reporting and discussion of the 2020 presidential campaign, has any word been misused as often as “misinformation?”
In much political debate, it was used to mean “information I don’t like,” rather than something that was provably false. That confusion extends to a new survey of American attitudes done by Gallup and the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation. The survey questioned 2,752 respondents and was conducted in mid-November.
Gallup found that 64 percent of Americans believe they were subjected to more “misinformation” in the 2020 campaign than in earlier campaigns.
That number included 52 percent of Democrats, 66 percent of independents and 79 percent of Republicans.
“Majorities of those who say they were exposed to misinformation this election year believe they were exposed to it on social media and cable TV news,” the study says.
“This finding is in light of the fact that major internet companies handled misinformation differently in the run-up to the election and afterward by enacting measures to label false information — something they largely did not do before this year.”
The surveyors found some common ground between the political parties but also major differences. Start with where people believe “misinformation” is coming from. Gallup asked, “Where do you think you were exposed to misinformation about the election this year?” Everyone — Democrats, independents, Republicans — pointed to Facebook. But Facebook was mostly an aggregator of other media reports. And there were big differences between the parties about the original sources of “misinformation.”
Forty-four percent of Democrats said “misinformation” came from cable TV news — by that, they mostly meant Fox News — while a larger number, 77 percent, of Republicans pointed to cable TV as the source of “misinformation.” By that, they meant CNN and MSNBC.
When it comes to traditional broadcast news — ABC/CBS/NBC — only 21 percent of Democrats saw that as a source of “misinformation,” while 81 percent of Republicans did.
And then there were the national newspapers. Only 10 percent of Democrats pointed to the big papers — The New York Times and The Washington Post — as sources of “misinformation,” while 57 percent of Republicans did.
The results are clear: Democrats believe “misinformation” is coming from the deepest recesses of Facebook and Twitter, with an assist from Fox News, while Republicans believe it is coming from ABC, CBS, CNN, MSNBC, NBC, The Washington Post and The New York Times.
The new poll tells us a little about American attitudes toward the media and “misinformation.” But it tells us a lot about Republicans and Democrats and their dramatically divergent conceptions of what “misinformation” is.
(2) comments
An interesting 2019 study found that while left and right are divided, we're not as divided as we think. We misperceive the other side as having views more extreme than they actually do.
https://perceptiongap.us/media/zaslaroc/perception-gap-report-1-0-3.pdf
The most listened to opinion programs are all on conservative talk radio. The most listened to news programs are all on National Public Radio.
If your posts are indicative of what you've heard on NPR - I'll pass.
