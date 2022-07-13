Motivation is one of the most powerful tools of human interaction. Sure, it pays to be personally motivated, as such a drive is an important element of success. However, that is not the end of the story.
I would argue that in some respects, motivation has even greater value as a tool of understanding and manipulation. Comprehending the drive and inspirations behind another person’s actions can provide an immeasurable amount of leverage against them. It allows the employment of subtle psychological tricks and environmental subterfuge.
Nowhere is this reality more clear than in public policy. For decades, my friends and neighbors have complained about the constant cycle of replacing one political party for another. Meanwhile, not much about our communities really changes. One would almost call into question whether those politicians and political parties really want to improve the lives of everyday Americans.
But this is an opportunity to consider the motivations of those we elect to lead our nation, state and the local community. What is it that elected officials really want? It might be true that you cannot boil down the inspirations of hundreds of people, but you can derive some common elements.
Based on the fact that they are running for office, we can assume that political types want to be elected to office. Because we know that running a campaign is not an easy affair, that would seem to indicate that being elected is a major motivation for this group of individuals.
So I ask, is the desire to be elected compatible with the motivation to create a better society for residents of the United States?
Here is the thing: Voters can be motivated as much by fear as by hope or logic. That means creating and demonizing an enemy can be a great campaign tool. The problem is that mechanism does absolutely nothing to make our communities better places to live.
Instead of solutions, we get speeches about the fear that the other side is worse. Rather than concrete plans based on values, voters have to choose which party is most at blame this time.
All of this adds up to the idea of misery as public policy. What is the point of solving problems when blaming your opponent can get you elected over and over?
Gun control is a perfect example of a misery-based policy at work. Multiple times each year mass shootings result in ultimately ignored calls for more nuanced approaches.
At the same time, individuals that were previously incarcerated can find themselves trapped in high-crime neighborhoods without the ability to protect their families with a firearm.
These circumstances only happen because our elected officials are more interested in using the tools of misery and blame than making good policy.
Maybe in this case it is more important to understand each other’s motivations than blindly blame the opposition. Especially if the only result is the further comfort of misery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.