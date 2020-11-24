As a child growing up in the ’60s in El Paso, I know full well what a “good Mexican” was. I was told I was one by my 12th-grade science teacher when comparing me to my best friend and others in my class.
I was told by this elderly, white woman that I was a good Mexican because I spoke good English, got good grades and stayed out of trouble. If I was lucky, one day I could be a teacher like her instead of a garbage collector like my best friend was destined to become.
I became a clinical social worker and my best friend became a banking officer. She was wrong. We couldn’t be categorized. Our desire to become more won out.
Reading about Roger “Bo” Quiroga referring to himself as a “clean Mexican” really brought back the anger that I had toward Mrs. Z for categorizing me and my community (“Quiroga accuses critic of racism,” The Daily News, Nov. 24). Those who refer to themselves as good Mexicans (or clean) are using racists terminology because they’ve bought into an antiquated system of patronage created by a society run by a white elite.
This system categorized anyone who wasn’t white in order to clearly state who the power elite would bestow or withhold their patronage. Sharing their white privilege with those lesser than themselves but “worthy” of consideration.
Lisa Blair’s comment would’ve been mine, “Clean Mexican? Wow!” How could someone refer to themselves that way?
Perhaps Quiroga was trying to make a point to certain members of his audience or highlight his ideas about cleaning up the island, but in all my years of professional speaking I never found it necessary to refer to myself in this racist fashion.
I’ve spoken of my pride in being the child of immigrants from Mexico who raised five children to become good U.S. citizens who contributed to their community and family.
In trying to use terms like this he may have reached certain members of his audience — but he may have lost others. He doesn’t have my support for mayor. He represents the old established power structure on this island.
I used to think that newly arrived IBC’s (Islanders by Choice) didn’t understand the island well enough, but after living here for 37 years, I see the value of new insight and ideas versus old ideas and family connections. In closing, I would recommend that Quiroga not play the race card when he’s the one who unwittingly played it.
