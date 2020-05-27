One sits on the rocky, windblown shoreline of Joe Batts Point on Fogo Island in Newfoundland, Canada.
One sits in the manicured greenery of Brand Park in Elmira, New York.
One sits in the autumn colors of the Grange Audubon Center in Columbus, Ohio.
One sits in the year-round green of the Kissimmee Prairie Preserve State Park in Okeechobee, Florida.
One sits along a hiking path in Manuel F. Correllus State Forest in Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts.
These are the five statues of “The Lost Bird Project,” and this is the project of sculptor Tod McClain who has dedicated them to the memory of the Great auk, the Labrador duck, the Passenger pigeon, the Carolina parakeet and the Heath hen, all North American bird species each of which once numbered in the thousands, each of which is no longer among us and now each of which is deemed extinct.
Each statue is sited near the place where each bird purportedly was last seen.
Now there is a sixth “Lost Bird Project” statue, and it has been sited on Galveston Island. The Eskimo curlew statue was erected March 24 alongside the Clapper Rail Hiking Trail overlooking the second wooden foot bridge which spans Butterowe Bayou in Galveston Island State Park.
The last Eskimo curlew was reliably reported as last seen just 3 miles farther west on the Bacon Ranch on FM 3005 at 16 Mile Road, coincidentally across the road from the window of my computer room.
Bringing the statue to Galveston Island was most actively promoted by the Galveston Island Tourism Council, and it was sited in the park because of its expanses of coastal prairie, because of its closeness to the Eskimo curlew’s last sighting location and because of its ease of public access.
The statue is an imposing sight because of it being many times the size of the bird and because of the glossy black of the not yet weathered bronze. The entirety with its cylindrical pedestal looks to be 10-12 feet tall, so it can be seen from a considerable distance across the relatively flat park prairies.
Everybody at the park and especially your friends of Galveston Island State Park are more than pleased that the park was chosen to host the latest “Lost Bird,” and we urge you to come on down to see this latest addition to the assets of the park and all its other assets as you stroll through the prairies and over the bayous and as you enjoy the springtime greening.
