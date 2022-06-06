It was one of those perfect days in a perfect place. If I had made a bucket list, it would have been on it.
A trip to look at the birds at Smith Oaks, on the Bolivar Peninsula. I had once mentioned I would like to go there.
And since my friends were absolutely sure that I could not possibly negotiate the terrain by myself, they talked me into going with them, and borrowed a wheelchair.
And so it was that J.R. and his wife, Laura, and I trudged out to look at the baby birds, especially baby roseate spoonbills.
Ever since I was lucky enough to move down here to the Golden Gulf Coast, I have been absolutely spellbound by spoonbills.
Their gorgeous color is unique. If one flies over the car I am driving, I am in danger of having a wreck. I’ll bet you know the feeling.
We went to Bolivar by ferry, of course, which was a special treat all by itself, since I had not been in a long time,
The drive up the highway was also a special treat, since the road moves very close to the beach, with beautiful blue water tumbling with waves.
I flew over Bolivar after Hurricane Alicia and there was nothing left. Today the whole way is dotted with beautiful beach houses on tall stilts, painted in every color of the rainbow. A lovely sight, reminiscent of the colorful homes of Europe.
We got down the road to the bird sanctuary and my friends were right. I would never have made the long walk down stretches of ramps leading to several different viewing spots at many levels.
The sanctuary is owned by the Audubon Society and it has done a marvelous job, creating bathrooms and a meeting building and all kinds of perches for people and tripods, because one of the favorite uses of the facility is for taking pictures.
And that’s what J.R. and Laura are about. They compete in an online international photography contest, which includes taking artful pictures of all kinds of things, including the birds, other animals, back alleyways and monuments. They recently traveled to photograph the Grand Canyon.
Because the trees on the island rookery where the birds raise their young had grown up around the nursery sites I did not get to see any baby spoonbills. Their moms and dads had them hiding.
J.R. assured me they were so ugly only a mother could love them.
I learned both bird parents take care of the kids, and I did watch egret parents poking food down their children, which had reached a flapping stage in their journey toward flightdom.
And that was the main show. The flight of the birds, their pink feathers floating across the sky, around and around. Worth the trip.
They took lots of pictures, including a turtle and a spider web.
I watched through binoculars and marveled at the antics of these wonderful birds, some of the prime examples of God’s creation.
