The National Rifle Association, a gun manufacturers’ lobby, preaches guns are not the problem, yet at its Houston convention guns were not allowed in the auditorium when Donald Trump spoke.
Where I come from that’s called talking out of both sides of your mouth.
When I was a kid, I owned two shotguns at 12 years old and the NRA was about hunting and gun safety.
The NRA supported shotgun regulations for duck hunting. And so, even today for duck hunting, you must modify your shotgun so it cannot hold more than three shells.
This is to limit your ability to slaughter ducks.
Think about that: the NRA is OK with 100-round magazines for slaughtering humans, with no bag limit, but supports federal regulations protecting ducks.
NRA President Wayne Lapierre makes more than $985,000 a year.
Hell, I might preach Second Amendment rights for that salary.
Actually, I too believe guns are not the primary problem, although with more than 400 million guns, including 20 million AR-15s, floating around, I suspect we were better off before.
Is the AR-15 a hunting gun? No, with the extreme high velocity bullet, too much meat is destroyed. Is it a defense weapon? No, it’s too cumbersome; handguns are defensive weapons.
Is it a target gun? No, the standard-issue AR-15 with 16-inch barrel is no match for standard issue Garand M1 with 24-inch barrel.
In Marine Corps boot camp, I earned an expert medal and a platoon second place trophy for nine of 10 bullseyes at 500 yards. Can’t do that with an AR-15.
Are they necessary for those Second Amendment “militias?” That’s a joke against government fully automatic M-16s, tanks, F-16 fighters, bombs and the rest.
Can they kill many humans quickly? Yes, by design.
So, you own an AR-15. For what? I guessed it. It’s like a tattoo. You can’t do any sensible, legal thing with it but admire it and talk about it.
Fine, but please keep it controlled. Lock the trigger; lock up the gun; hide the bullets; don’t sell it or give it away.
Treat it like your tattoo. It’s yours; hands off.
Sorry about this, but sometimes the truth hurts; you know I’m right.
So, what’s the base problem with the killings? The answer is “people.” And that’s it. Since my childhood, we have evolved into people who no longer respect other views and are willing to kill for conflict resolution. And with inadequate education and mental health care, we produce desperate and dangerous humans.
So, what’s the solution? We need about three generations to evolve back to civil humans. We need to vote out the leaders that got us here. We need to accept the short-term regulations that may help. For example, raising the age to legally buy an AR-15. The idea being that by 21, the desperate, dangerous humans will have gotten help or be locked up.
Only we can fix the problem. Do on Monday what you hear in church on Sunday.
