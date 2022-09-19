The Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization ruling was the decision heard around the world. The 6-3 Supreme Court decision effectively overturned nearly a half century of landmark legislation in Roe v. Wade.
Upon its reversal via the Dobb’s decision, millions of Americans began exercising their constitutional right to peacefully protest what they believe was an unjust ruling premised in political doctrine as opposed to impartial jurisprudence.
Regardless of the debate, polling indicates the vast majority of Americans believe women should have the right to choose what to do with their bodies.
Notably, 78 percent of Texans are also in favor of reproductive rights. On the converse, critics on the opposing side are antithetical to these rights, often citing religious ideology in both their discourse and policy. In Texas, one of the country’s most restrictive “trigger” laws was enacted during the 87th Legislature, as Senate Bill 8 recently became law.
While we must certainly respect the rule of law, we understand this decision will have an immediate and adverse impact on historic legal precedent for to the rights of women.
We must begin to understand reproductive rights, not as an issue of religion or morality, but a matter of health care. Although I am not a medical practitioner, it’s through discussions with a vast array of health-care professionals that I came to share plausible reservations relevant to the Dobbs ruling and state “trigger” provisions.
Every day, families across the country are forced to make difficult decisions for a myriad of medical reasons. And unfortunately, prohibitive statues such as SB-8 further enhance the medial risk for women.
Moreover, because of those conversations with health-care professionals, I believe eliminating the physician’s penalty in SB-8 must be considered.
Furthermore, abortions should be allowed to be performed at the doctor’s professional discretion, which will mitigate any potential health risk. Additionally, in the event the patient and physician do not agree, the prospective patient should be afforded the right to seek a second opinion from a board-certified doctor.
Notwithstanding, relative to in-vitro fertilization, embryos should be excluded from any trigger laws, the very nature of families seeking that alternative is to either begin or grow their family.
On balance, we should ardently support a constitutional ballot amendment that explicitly places the decision to protect the rights of women in the hands of Texans. Therefore, adhering to our citizens’ constitutional right to decide how we are governed and who represents us is the very premise of democracy.
We cannot lose sight of our democratic principles, as we are a nation for and by the people. The majority of our citizens seek to simply do what is right on this issue.
Consider the state of Kansas, the first state in the nation that by ballot amendment soundly rejected restrictive reproductive rights provisions. Texas should follow suit, by becoming the next state to let the people decide.
It’s the right thing to do.
Keith G. Henry is a Former Texas City Commissioner for District 1 and a candidate for state House District 23.
(2) comments
I would like to see the GDN do one of their informal polls to see where folks stand. I think putting it to a vote to show the will of the people, is a great idea.
The powers in Austin don't care what Texans want or what we are thinking.
