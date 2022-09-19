The Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization ruling was the decision heard around the world. The 6-3 Supreme Court decision effectively overturned nearly a half century of landmark legislation in Roe v. Wade.

Upon its reversal via the Dobb’s decision, millions of Americans began exercising their constitutional right to peacefully protest what they believe was an unjust ruling premised in political doctrine as opposed to impartial jurisprudence.

Keith G. Henry is a Former Texas City Commissioner for District 1 and a candidate for state House District 23.

(2) comments

Craig Mason

I would like to see the GDN do one of their informal polls to see where folks stand. I think putting it to a vote to show the will of the people, is a great idea.

Noel Spencer

The powers in Austin don't care what Texans want or what we are thinking.

