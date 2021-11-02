Every week brings new evidence of the growing threat of fascism posed by Republicans and allied white supremacist groups.
The intensifying attacks on basic democratic rights and increasing legitimation of political violence are unmistakable signs that pro-Trump politicians, armed militias and business supporters are transforming the Grand Old Party into a dangerous far-right movement.
Trump’s arguably illegal efforts to get state legislatures, election officials and former Vice President Mike Pence to overturn the election failed. But the insurrection he incited on Jan. 6 and its aftermath led to nine deaths.
Since then, Trump’s minions have worked to make it harder for people to vote and easier for Republican-dominated legislatures to overturn adverse election results.
GOP politicians’ efforts to outlaw abortion and anti-racist education are similarly repugnant assaults on vital freedoms. Compulsory pregnancy and the exoneration of white supremacy are as untenable as they are oppressive. Most workers, people of color, and women will not give up rights won through generations of popular struggle.
Anticipating popular resistance and aware of their shrinking demographic base, more Republicans are rationalizing the Jan. 6 insurrection and implicitly encouraging other acts of violence.
The continuing propagation of the Big Lie about electoral fraud serves to justify the motives of those who stormed the Capitol. In a long letter to the Wall Street Journal, Trump insisted the 2020 election was “rigged.” In a television interview, U.S. House of Representatives Minority Whip Steve Scalise repeatedly refused to acknowledge that Biden legitimately won the presidential election.
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton told an El Paso crowd that an “overthrow” put Joe Biden in the White House.
Trump is now openly praising the Jan. 6 insurrectionists. It took hours before he urged them to go home that day, and then he told them, “We love you. You’re very special.” More recently, Trump has lamented that they’re being “prosecuted so unfairly.”
He has declared that last November’s election was “the real insurrection” and praised the QAnon adherent killed while trying to break into the House chamber as “a truly incredible person.”
Several Republican House members have described jailed insurrectionists as “political prisoners.” Trump adviser Steve Bannon led a rally where attendees pledged allegiance to a flag that had been carried in Washington on Jan. 6. After Bannon ignored a subpoena to appear before the House committee investigating the attempted coup, more than 200 GOP members voted against the resolution to hold him in criminal contempt. Fox host Tucker Carlson has produced a movie depicting the insurrectionists as “patriots.”
As Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael Roman recently noted, “lionizing the January 6 rioters” increases “the risk of future violence.” This seems to be what many Republicans want. They’re increasingly embracing the Proud Boys, and dozens of Republican state and local officials have joined the Oath Keepers.
Threats of violence have escalated against Congressional Democrats, election officials, school board members and health workers. Building a mass anti-fascist movement has become one of the most important political imperatives of our time.
