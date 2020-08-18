White people often ask Black people how to end racism. Wrong question posed to the wrong folks.
Only white people, really, old white “Christian” men can end racism. Have you seen President Trump signing executive orders? Everyone behind him: old white men. I’m an old white guy myself, who has benefited from what is correctly called white privilege.
Camera phones today document police brutality. Overt racism is now better understood and the pandemic has exposed systemic health disparities.
Fact is, if your skin isn’t pure white, even your life is threatened.
You might live in a food or health desert (if you ask, you’re white privileged), which means you’re unhealthy.
We tie health insurance to places of employment. Blacks experience much higher unemployment rates. A bit of logic leads us to conclude no job, no health insurance, no insurance, no preventative health care, thus you are less healthy. No wonder the high minority death rate. Systemic racism.
Who put these policies in place? White men.
Then came along a Black President (with a white mother — still 3/5 person, an old time racist category) who tried to provide health insurance as a national program. Ever since, white men have worked to take “Obamacare” away.
Even our most socialist policy, put in place by Franklin Delano Roosevelt, is racist. Social Security retirement.
How so? I was born in 1950, when the average life expectancy for a white male was 66 and for a Black man, 60 years. Full Social Security retirement was at age 65, so an average Black male who paid into the program their work life are flat out of luck, by five years.
I took the early option at age 62 — I did the math and bet against the actuaries — so I get a minimum of eight years of money more than a Black man my age. Not living in poverty adds 15 more years of life to me, a white male.
Now if we lower the age so Black men get Social Security to 54, there would be such an outcry, but if white old men were getting eight years less than anyone else, well look out.
Speaking of unfairness, what about someone who is forced to work for free for 300 years, making an economic system possible — including building the United States Capitol? And when minorities are paid, it is far less. A Hispanic woman makes only 62 percent than white males do in the same job.
So, what if Blacks received money for the years their families worked in slavery? Reparation doesn’t ring your bell, try backpay that seems OK, right?
I know, 30 percent of the U.S. population believed the moon landing was staged by Hollywood. These are the unpersuadable folks. They live in the reality TV of the president, wishing to pit nine Blacks against nine whites. See Stephen Miller, the hate-monger.
For everyone else, to end blatant and institutional racism, whites need to continue to educate ourselves, read “Caste,” reform society and stop cheating.
