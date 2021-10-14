Sgt. Andy Moffatt and supervisor Michael Lucero were powering up and down the seawall Sunday moving swimmer after swimmer away from the rocks. The wind was howling, water was rough, there were strong lateral currents pulling people to the rocks, and the rip currents were strong.
On top of all that, the beach was packed, the water and air were in the 80s, and only a handful of guards were able to come in to work.
They moved a woman away from the rocks on the west side of 17th Street, explained the dangers and raced to the next rock groin to make sure no one was getting too close since their last pass.
They covered a zone that went from 37th to 10th streets, but other trucks were working other zones along the beach doing the same thing. Even the six lifeguards in towers were busy just watching their one area.
A few minutes after they pulled away from 17th Street, the 911 dispatcher came up on our radio reporting a call on a possible drowning. Moffatt and Lucero raced back to 17th Street to find the same woman with bystanders having started CPR after finding her face down on the shoreline in shallow water on the opposite side of the rocks.
They later learned from witnesses that she’d entered the water again a few minutes after they left outside of the “no swimming” area but was quickly swept to the rocks and got caught in the rip current. The rip currents caused a drop off, so she couldn’t stand as the water pulled her away from shore. She struggled and went face down for a couple of minutes before the bystanders found her and pulled her up on the shore to begin CPR.
Moffatt and Lucero arrived, ran to the crowd with their medical gear and quickly took over CPR. They got a heartbeat back with the help of the Galveston Fire Department. Police provided crowd control and got witness statements as she was moved up to the seawall into a waiting ambulance.
By the end of the weekend, we moved about 2,500 people from the dangerous areas near the rocks and responded to quite a few emergency calls.
Monday was the last day for seasonal lifeguards. By the time you read this column, we’ll probably have all the towers off the beach for the rest of the year and will work out of mobile patrol vehicles until next March. We still have quite a bit of warm weather ahead of us. I hope we won’t have another weekend like last one.
I’m so proud of our staff for how they rise to the occasion when we have these “perfect storms” of warm water, crowds and rough conditions. But we hope the people coming to the beach over the next few weeks realize that patrolling out of a vehicle is way less effective than having guards at each spot and take that personal responsibility to be safe upon themselves.
