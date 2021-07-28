Like clockwork, the Texas Windstorm Insurance Association will consider raising your rates by 5 percent at its board meeting Tuesday. By even considering raising rates right now, the association’s board is ignoring actions by the Texas Legislature to hold the association accountable, ignoring independent actuarial analysis and ignoring coastal ratepayers.
It’s time to, once again, let the association know that raising rates at this time is unwise and detrimental to livelihoods of Texans that live on the coast. The Coastal Windstorm Insurance Coalition is asking you to join us to fight this rate increase.
The association’s consideration of rate increases ignores legislative oversight. Two sessions ago, the Texas Legislature passed HB 1900, which created an interim study for the legislature to review the funding and funding structure of the association. Because of COVID, that committee didn’t have a chance to meet.
The legislature has extended the time for that committee to meet through this interim. While the association wisely didn’t initially raise rates to allow legislative review, it apparently has decided it has waited long enough. COVID shouldn’t be an excuse to raise rates before a thorough review of the association’s funding structure by the Texas Legislature.
The association’s consideration of rate increases is based on its own internal rate analysis and ignores independent review. HB 1900 also required the association to contract with an independent actuarial firm to do a rate analysis. That firm recommended a change to how the association conducts its hurricane modeling because the association’s analysis artificially inflates losses, creating a false appearance that rates are severely inadequate.
The association completely ignored the advice of the independent reviewer and still claims rates are too low based on its own flawed modeling.
The association shouldn’t raise rates on coastal Texans based on its own faulty analysis.
The timing for the association considering raising rates is also questionable. This past session, the Texas Legislature passed two significant bills passed by our elected representatives — SB 1448 by Sen. Larry Taylor and HB 769 by state Rep. Mayes Middleton — both of which go into effect Sept. 1. Both bills make it more difficult for the association to raise rates on coastal Texans. It’s not lost on us that these changes go into effect less than a month after the association’s board meeting next week. Raising rates at this board meeting would be especially punitive as our region is still recovering from the economic downturn because of COVID and can’t afford arbitrary rate increases.
The coalition is asking for your help to prevent a rate increase, and there are several ways you can tell them “no rate hike.” First, you can submit written public comment via email to publiccomment@twia.org. The association has asked for written public comment to be submitted by noon Friday. You can provide verbal comment remotely during the meeting by logging into their Zoom meeting, which can be found at twia.org.
Finally, you can show up in person to the Tremont House Hotel’s Davidson Building at 2319 Mechanic St. in Galveston and provide public comment from there. The Tremont does have COVID protocols in place. Notably, even though the association was scheduled to come to Galveston, the meeting will be remote.
