Galveston County is blessed beyond measure to have many civic and charitable organizations working tirelessly throughout the years to generate scholarship funds for deserving high school seniors.
The Nick Gary Foundation stands among these scholarship donors. Formed in summer 2016, the foundation has awarded $24,000 in scholarships and continues to be a blessing to Galveston County students.
We cordially invite you to support and/or attend our fourth annual Athletic and Skills Challenge on Saturday at the Carver Park softball fields, 6615 Park Ave., in Texas City. The day begins with a 5K/1K Fun Run at 7:30 a.m. This event is USA Track & Field certified with chip timing, age group and overall winners.
Other activities include great athletes competing in a home run derby, plus softball and kickball tournaments for the trophy leading to bragging rights for the next 12 months. A free youth skill and drill challenges rounds out the day. And, once again, the concession stand will feature Hill’s “Soft 2 Chew BBQ.”
Online donations and registration for the 5K/1K is available at www.thenickgaryfoundation.com. For softball and kickball team registration, please refer to our website Events Page for contact and registration information.
We’d also like to thank our sponsors: State Farm, Theo Franklin, Ameriprise Financial, Marc Marques, Front Door Social and Charity Club, Shell, H-E-B and Walmart.
Family, friends, former La Marque High School students and athletes make for a festive day to raise scholarship funds, and honor Nick at the same time. So, join us Saturday for a fun-filled day, great barbecue and entertainment from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the historic Carver Park to help raise dollars for a worthwhile cause — scholarships.
A brother’s promise continues.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.