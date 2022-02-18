A letter written by Katrina Evenhouse (“Democrats, not Republicans, are the extremists,” The Daily News, Dec. 22) has stayed with me — not because it was unusual but because it succinctly captured where we are politically in the United States.
The specifics of her letter concerned Democrats’ complaints when the Build Back Better Act failed, parents’ protests to school boards of a “fringe social theory” and the violence during the summer 2020 protests.
Evenhouse concluded, “Can we just all admit that Democrats define any opposition to their extremism as a mortal threat to American democracy? And that Democrats will define any violence in support of their extremism as peaceful protest? It’s what they do, and it’s who they are.”
Along with 45 million others, I’m registered as a Democrat, so she was talking about me. But in the matter of plain fact, her words had nothing to do with me, or with any other Democrats I know, or with Democratic leaders.
Anyone who cares can find news reports during the 2020 protests and find Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, and then-candidate Joe Biden condemning the violence perpetrated by the fringe. That disagreement over a verifiable fact is significant. But it’s not what most concerns me now.
The letter was characteristic of a growing tendency of partisans to create bogeymen of their political counterparts and speak of them as enemies rather than as fellow Americans.
Our country’s Founding Fathers wagered that ordinary people of different faiths, values and political convictions could co-exist in peace and elect leaders they thought most capable of determining the rules of that co-existence.
The only condition for the rules was that they be tethered to a written constitution and several basic rights that would apply equally to those as different, politically, as the letter writer and me. What mattered to the Founders far more than Americans’ different beliefs was their shared identity as Americans.
Presumably, Evenhouse is an American. So am I. And I’d bet the milk money that she and I have far more beliefs in common than not. For one thing, I’m sure she wants what’s best for the country and that she believes what’s best is constitutional.
I’m as prone as the next guy to caricature my political opposites and believe the worst of them. I’ve done it before, and I’ll do it again when I’m in my flock. I’m the last person who should preach.
But since the point of her letter was political, and since we’re a divided country at loggerheads over what “American” means, our common ground as Americans who don’t actually breathe fire seems a good place to start when we’re in politically mixed company. It’s also a good place to finish.
