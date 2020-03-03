Fishers, whether they’re commercial, artisanal or recreational, are stakeholders in the fishing industry. Fishers often depend on their catches to support their families with food or money.
Twenty fishers in the Galveston Bay complex were interviewed to assess their knowledge and awareness of their target species. The questions the fishers were asked varied from the current size and bag limits to the environmental impacts on their target species. The target species of the fishers was mainly southern flounder, with a few fishers also seeking red drum, spotted sea-trout, black drum and catfish.
Overall, the fishers were aware of the current size and bag limits for their target species and found them easy to abide by. The fishers, however, were less knowledgeable on the effects of tropical storms, fertilizer from run-off and ship traffic in the Galveston Bay complex.
It’s no secret that Galveston experiences tropical storms, run-off in the water and ship traffic. But how does it affect the organisms within the water?
Tropical storms lead to an influx of freshwater into the bay, which pushes fish farther out to saltier water, leading to reduced catches following storms. Freshwater enters Galveston Bay at the mouth of the Trinity River, which could contain harmful nutrient runoff from the agriculture farming that occurs up the river.
High amounts of nutrients in the water push fish out of the area until levels are normal again. Fish movement can also be affected by boat traffic, since boats disturb the water and make it harder for fish to see their prey.
Considering these issues are prominent in this area, it was surprising to see the lack of knowledge of these impacts. The question that got the same answer overall is that there should be stricter regulations and that fishers should be more knowledgeable of the regulations.
Regulations are put into place to properly manage the fish population. They include regulations on the appropriate length a fish should be and the amount of fish per species that a fisher can keep. If fishers aren’t following the regulations, the population could experience a decrease over time.
The consensus of this study was that fishers need to be more aware of the role the environment plays in their catches as well more educated about regulation policies.
