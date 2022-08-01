Shortly after being appointed chief of police in Hitchcock, I started knocking on doors and introducing myself. While driving down state Highway 6 one morning, I observed several vehicles parked in the parking lot of the Knights of Columbus Council 10393 Hitchcock/Santa Fe Chapter.
I stopped and knocked on the door and an older gentleman answered. We exchanged greetings and he invited me inside. As I entered the hall, I noticed there were about 15 guys total sitting around drinking coffee and telling stories that day.
That was almost three-and-a-half years ago. Most of the guys are several decades older than me and all of them are Catholic. A few of the guys are widowed, some are veterans and most are retired.
They do a very good job of dishing out grief to each other so you can’t be thin-skinned.
I am impressed by their commitment to serve the community. They genuinely look for opportunities to bless others. These men are a part of a unique ministry, as they all have a servant’s heart.
Since our initial meeting, we have worked together on food and water distribution points, golf tournaments, banquets, fish fries and various fundraisers and special projects.
They all have a story to tell and diversity of life experiences and trades that include a few carpenters, electricians, postal workers, an architect, auto repairmen, a welder, a barber and a valve salesman, just to name a few. Many of the members were involved in the design and construction of their hall.
I consider myself fortunate to be associated with the Knights of Columbus, although I am not an official member because I am not Catholic.
They did, however, make me an honorary member last year. There’s a plaque on the wall with my picture, and a waiver signed by the Pope granting me full membership should arrive any day now from Rome. At least that’s what they told me. Surely, they wouldn’t tell me a fib.
It’s difficult to pass on the historical and institutional knowledge of organizations while this pandemic causes declining memberships and recruiting challenges. The traditions of organizations like the Knights of Columbus die when membership becomes stagnant.
Recruiting new members has been a challenge for civic organizations and our churches. The pandemic has negatively impacted the Knights of Columbus, and all our volunteer organizations are hurting.
In the absence of new membership, organizations like the Knights of Columbus struggle to keep the doors open and the burden to provide assistance where needed falls on the faithful few. I am sure there are a lot of organizations in Galveston County whose missions and vision statements align with your skill set. As we get deeper into hurricane season, I want to encourage you to look for ways to help our community be better prepared through volunteering.
Serving is a blessing and a calling. Let’s all work to bless others as we have been blessed.
Pass it on.
Wilmon C. Smith is chief of police in Hitchcock and lives in La Marque.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.