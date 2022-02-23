After six hot dogs for supper, I had an experience or a dream. Not sure what happened, but I was in hell.
Warning: Stop here. If you’re sensitive about your religion, you might want to skip this story. I’m just having fun and supposing.
I met the devil at his gate and had the following conversation:
Me: Any idea how many people are down here?
Devil: Counting you and me, just three.
Me: What do you mean? I know lots of people that should’ve come down here.
Devil: Remember God made all humans. When engineers make cars; the cars can only do what they were designed to do. So, any problems with them are the faults of the engineer. Same with God, he made you and no matter what you do, since he created you, he’s responsible for whatever you do. You didn’t make yourself, so, your creator, God is ultimately responsible for your acts. Careful here, God isn’t the only one watching your acts.
Me: Are you telling me that the preachers’ stories are wrong?
Devil: Simple answer, yes. Remember, preachers are paid and the Bible was written by ancient man. Most of the time they can be trusted; but this stuff about burning forever in hell is nonsensical. Would you condemn any of your children to such punishment? No, and neither would God.
Me: So, what about the ones that maybe should be severely punished?
Devil: Ask God, not me; I don’t know everything.
Me: On another subject, you do seem to know a lot. Have you heard about artificial intelligence?
Devil: Are you talking about Donald Trump?
Me: Interesting answer. You did hear about his “alternate truths” didn’t you?
Devil: Yes, we do hear stuff down here. Even, occasionally, we get communications from God. We are, by the way, wireless down here. Think about that.
Me: I just remembered you said there were three down here. Who’s the other one?
Devil: Adolf Hitler (he’s in a solitary Crock-Pot). We do, however, have a plan for Jimmy Swaggart (he will be stoking the fires barefooted). As he does above the grass, he will be yelling and crying. Just like engineers that made the Corvair and Edsel admitted their mistakes and condemned them to junkyards forever, even God draws the line at some point and has to do something. He hates his mass murderers and his con artists that take retirement savings from widow ladies. At God’s request we’re also planning excitement for Jim Baker.
Me: Interesting; how about Donald Trump?
Devil: We have standards down here; you like him, you keep him.
Me: You ain’t so bad after all. Hope you’re right about what goes on down here.
Devil: It couldn’t be simpler; enjoy life, be good, be fair, understand that you’re the same pile of mud as the next guy or gal. And finally, tune out the hocus-pocus and simply think for yourself.
Me: Pepto Bismol was the final answer I needed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.