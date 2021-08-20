The Texas Disaster Act of 1975 requires the governor to “meet the dangers to the state and people presented by disasters.”
It’s a great responsibility, the most profound of the state executive’s duties. The governor’s mission to lead in a disaster is not optional.
Texas suffers disasters frequently. Governors have reliably employed the act to declare disaster areas and provide critical aid before and after each hurricane’s landfall since 1975. Tornadoes, floods, wildfires and epidemics all fall within the act’s coverage.
The governor declared COVID-19 a disaster March 13, 2020, and he’s renewed that declaration every month since. We’re still in a disaster, thanks to the governor’s extensions, especially now as students return to school and patients in hospital intensive care units are younger than ever before.
The governor issued a mask mandate in spring 2020, and then rescinded it, a bold, popular move at the time.
But our present numbers are not encouraging. ICU beds are scarce, vaccination rates are still behind where they should be, and children who are not eligible for vaccines are getting sick.
Despite the delta variant’s menacing presence, Gov. Greg Abbott has rejected issuing another mask mandate. That is certainly his call, whatever his reasoning. But the act doesn’t then give the Governor the power to stop local civic and school leaders from taking urgent steps to protect students.
To put it plainly: The act provides a framework for a governor willing to take action; if the governor declines his duty, the act does not limit aid or halt others who can give it.
I never thought I’d see the day where the state’s broad powers to protect public health and safety would yield to our right to be “free from tyranny.”
It’s also deeply concerning to see what should be a seamless, cooperative spectrum of state and local leadership fighting each other in Texas courts.
Whatever the Texas Supreme Court decides, look for lasting relief to be found in the federal courts. The governor’s threat to punish mask mandates by withholding school funds squarely violates Americans’ civil rights.
It’s time for local Texas leaders to take charge and do something about this sad state of affairs. An absence of state executive leadership got us to this embarrassing impasse.
The Texas Governor, Lt. Governor and Attorney General are all playing primary politics during a dangerous epidemic, which creates harmful uncertainty, and their choice to put job security before public health has serious consequences.
The bullying of parents, concerned about their children’s safety in school, has got to stop. County judges, school boards and other local leaders are standing up bravely to answer the call and address parents’ concerns.
I shouldn’t have to say this, but it appears I must: We should rely on health experts to tell us when we’re in danger of an epidemic. This is especially true because, as the saying goes, “All politics is local.” If the governor won’t take the health experts’ advice and chooses politics over science, then he needs to get out of the way when local leaders meet the dangerous moment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.