As I begin my transition to seek a higher office, I would be remiss if I didn’t express my most sincere gratitude to the phenomenal constituents of District 1 in Texas City.
Representing District 1 has undoubtedly been one of my life’s greatest privileges. Nearly two years ago, residents entrusted me to be your representative, and for your trust, I will be forever grateful.
Accordingly, each day as your commissioner, I did my best to serve the district’s best interest. There were many days I succeeded — and some I failed.
Nonetheless, I used the failures as lessons and would often be encouraged by many constituents to keep fighting for our beloved district even when it wasn’t popular or politically expedient.
Moreover, there are countless individuals and organizations I owe a great deal of gratitude to. Markedly, beginning with paying homage to the district’s illustrious 1867 Settlement group, in addition to the city of Texas City staff and organizations such as the Galveston County Coaches Association and Texas City-LaMarque Chamber of Commerce.
Furthermore, there are many prominent community members and other organizations to thank. Nonetheless, the unsung heroes, the everyday constituents, often don’t get the recognition they deserve. Therefore, it has indeed been an honor to serve at the pleasure of all residents, regardless of race, class or gender.
On balance, I would like to congratulate Commissioner De’Andre Knoxson on his election to this seat. I would also be remiss if I didn’t mention Commissioners Earl Alexander and Gilbert Robinson. Their race was one of the most competitive races in the district’s history. All three of these gentlemen answered the call and were willing to take on the immense responsibility of serving their city and neighborhood.
Let us applaud these men and their commitment, and I’m confident they will continue to serve our community honorably.
To District 1, I say thank you.
Keith G. Henry is the former commissioner of District 1 of Texas City.
