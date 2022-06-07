As a preteen, my Sunday afternoon routine was pretty much set in stone — travel to New Orleans to visit seniors.
Our first stop was at Aunt Pearl’s house. She lived in an old shotgun house in uptown New Orleans near Tulane University.
Aunt Pearl loved to give hugs. She didn’t have air-conditioning, so she would splurge and turn the fans on whenever company came over.
My dad often helped her with her medications or explained the contents of letters received in the mail.
My job was to sit and be quiet and speak only when spoken to or go to the store around the corner whenever they wanted to talk privately.
As an adult decades later, I can see that seeds were being sown. I see things I was forced to do as a kid are now second nature and come with ease. I believe that caring for our seniors is just as important as caring for our kids.
I understand that loneliness, isolation and anxiety can lead to depression and that as we age, we often take multiple medications to manage chronic conditions.
I know adult children and grandchildren are often busy living their lives and the level of care and concern owed to seniors is sometimes nonexistent. I have spoken with a lot of seniors and seen the look of confusion regarding medications taken and bills paid or due.
I have seen instances of scam artists who take advantage of unsuspecting seniors. No senior should have to choose between medication and food. No senior should feel like a burden or question their self-worth or reason for living. I know what it is and understand the impact of a death notification as the result of a suicide.
We often wait for specific days or special holidays to acknowledge our seniors. A gas card, a meal or a bag of groceries can go a long way in lifting the spirits of a solitary senior. A few months ago, a few several local business owners approached wanting to do something positive for the police department. We requested gas cards in $10, $15 and $20 increments.
Those cards were given to unsuspecting seniors and citizens with a note that essentially said “I chose you.” Unfortunately, we don’t have any more gas cards, but the idea doesn’t have to die there.
I believe we should look for opportunities to bless others, especially our seniors. A text message, flowers or a restaurant gift card is a polite way of saying you were on my mind, you are important and you matter.
It would be awesome to see Galveston County rally around the idea of blessing our seniors.
Pass it on.
Wilmon Smith is chief of police of the city of Hitchcock and lives in La Marque.
(1) comment
[thumbup][thumbup] Great Op-ed Chief! You make me want to do even more than I'm doing!!!!! Thanks!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.