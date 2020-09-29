Several mayoral and council candidates have made claims that Galveston’s finances are in relatively poor shape. Phrases like “out of control spending” and “living beyond our means” have been heard in the land.
I believe, to the contrary, the finances of the city are as solid as they’ve been at any time in the past 22 years, even despite COVID-19’s effects, as well as our present national recession.
But please, don’t simply take my word for it.
Instead, take the word of third-party rating agencies. These national companies — Moody’s, S&P and Fitch — are hard-nosed, expert analysts of city finances throughout the country. Their job isn’t to play politics but to ensure that city bondholders, who rely on their ratings, get a clear, objective rating of any city’s finances.
So, let us see how they’ve analyzed Galveston’s general obligation bond ratings during the past 22 years. During the period 1998 to 2004, there were two upgrades by Moody’s from BAA3 to A3 to A2. Two upgrades by one firm up to a medium A rating in six years. That’s a record of some distinction.
But, how have we done since 2004? Considerably better. Keep in mind that we all experienced a major recession in 2008-09, are in one now and COVID-19 is here. During this period, we did have one brief downgrade after Hurricane Ike, but six upgrades including all three agencies. We now enjoy the highest strength ratings I’ve ever seen for the city.
Moody’s has taken us from a general obligation bond high of A3 in 2004 to a much stronger AA3 in 2019. S&P raised us from an A- to an A+ in 2008. Then, right after the storm and during the crisis of 2008-09, S&P tentatively lowered us to a BBB, but, during the very next year, 2010, S&P raised us to an A, then to an A+, and then, in 2013, to an AA.
Fitch, the third company, started with us in 2010 with an AA- and raised us to AA as recently as 2019. On Sept. 11, Fitch reaffirmed Galveston’s AA rating directly in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic and a national recession.
Tough-minded rating agencies like these raised us six times in the period from 2008 to the present. During this time, cities throughout the country were hit by some of the worst economics they’ve ever faced, which resulted in downgrades galore. Not us.
Also, importantly, due to our basic financial strength, we haven’t had to furlough or fire essential city workers this year, as so many other cities have done.
This all tells me that despite the political claims, three different national rating agencies disagree with them.
The agencies consider the city much stronger in terms of financial ratings than it was in the early 2000s and considerably stronger than at the beginning of 2008, despite the storm, two recessions and COVID-19.
It’s a remarkable feat for any city and speaks volumes about the fiscal rectitude of the current city administration and of recent mayors and councils.
