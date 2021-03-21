Joe Biden’s presidential campaign was stunning. He shattered Barack Obama’s 2012 vote record with 15 million more votes. Biden’s impressive performance calls into question whether it was Biden who pulled Obama across the finish lines in 2008 and 2012.
Hillary Clinton’s 2016 totals beat Biden in every urban county in the United States; yet he outperformed her in the metropolitan areas of Georgia, Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania.
President Trump, with over 74 million votes, beat previous sitting presidents' records; however, that wasn't enough to beat Joe Biden, the new record holder.
Proving how sharp his political instincts are, the former vice president managed to gather a record number of votes while consistently trailing President Trump in measures of voter enthusiasm. Biden also secured record-breaking vote totals despite Democrats’ general failures in local house and state legislative seats across the nation.
The Cook political report and The New York Times rated 27 house seats as toss-ups going into Election Day. The Republicans won all 27.
Democrats failed to flip a single state house chamber, while Republicans flipped both the House and Senate in New Hampshire and expanded their dominance of state legislatures across the country.
Ohio and Florida have consistently predicted the national outcome. Biden again beat the odds becoming the first president in 60 years to lose these states and still win.
Have you heard about “Bellwether Counties?” It's a list of 20 counties in the United States that have accurately predicted 100 percent the winner of the presidential election continuously for 40 years. The Wall Street Journal and The Epoch Times independently analyzed the results of these counties.
What if I told you that Trump won 19 of these 20 counties this time around? Amazingly, in spite of badly losing these bellwether counties, Biden was able to do what no other presidential candidate had been capable of — lose in almost every bellwether county across the country and still win.
Donald Trump was pretty much the only incumbent president in U.S. history to lose his reelection while his own party gained seats in the House of Representatives. Now that’s a Biden miracle.
To have pulled so many rabbits out of his hat, nobody can deny that Biden is a first-rate campaigner and politician.
These tremendous achievements would normally receive complete analysis from the media, yet not only have they gone mostly unmentioned, all attempts to examine the voting records have been blocked and any use of the words “election fraud” will get you kicked off social media platforms.
America became the greatest democracy the world has ever known. Cancel culture is redefining America in our schools and in our lives. I don’t know what that will look like, but for millions of Americans there's neither freedom of speech or trust in the election process. That’s not freedom; that’s a disaster.
Remember, Rome burned while Nero fiddled, proving that great empires can, and do, fall.
(2) comments
Biden miricael? A truck load of Biden ballots from Long Island to Harrisburg PA? Boxes of Biden ballots from under tables after poll watchers were sent home? Ballots by hundreds dropped by ballot harvesters in un supervised drop boxes? Nine counties reporting more votes for Biden than they have citizens?
Well said Mr. Cross.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.