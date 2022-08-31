Texans love a good boondoggle. It’s been a while since we’ve had one locally, but as a state, we are versatile and can create one just about anywhere.
Galveston is about to reclaim its title as boondoggle capital because several forces have converged and we’re getting all the boondoggle help we need from Austin.
Our land commissioner has resigned in place without announcing it. Not that he was much more than a placeholder anyway, but he’s really missing in action these days. Defeat to Ken Paxton has George P. Bush appearing like he suffers from long-term Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.
Without guidance, our General Land Office seems like a confused branch of a confused government. I was never certain just what guidance Bush provided, but it must have been some since the inmates obviously cannot run the asylum.
Switch the lens to Galveston. The cruise business and the beachfront business are economically life sustaining. It used to be that the medical services sector and the medical and nursing schools were the heavy hitters, but my information leads me to think good faculty are leaving with entire departments understaffed. Our medical center seems as fragile as it was after Ike, but for a very different reason.
So, our economy has become dependent on two entities that, in the recent past, didn’t carry much weight: the Wharves Board of Trustees and the Park Board of Trustees. After reading coverage last week of city council creating a conundrum over beach vendor licenses, I don’t think our council recognizes the importance of those two economic engines.
The confusion in two layers of our government sets the stage for our reclaiming the boondoggle championship. Over recent years, the state and federal governments, the Industrial Development Corporation, which oversees sales tax funds, and the park board have invested over $75 million in beach renourishment.
New hotels are popping up like prairie dogs, while paying customers line the beach even during off seasons.
Sounds great until you realize that millions of tax dollars were spent to recover land privately owned but previously under water. As I understand from the Severance Texas Supreme Court decree, land under water because of erosion belongs to the state, recovered or not.
At least one plot, and probably several, privately owned plots disappeared up to the bric-a-brac but have now been recovered and reclaimed with our tax dollars.
Tax money to recover private land has long-term implications for the island’s sustainability. My point is the city council panicked and walked away from a simple decision and the General Land Office is, to be polite, distressed. Both should be vitally interested.
This boondoggle is made for the pages of Texas Monthly. At the very least, we’re owed a Bum Steer award. If I were the Galveston park board, I’d walk away from all renourishment contracts until the city and the state realize how vital renourishment is to our economy.
When the builders of new hotels cannot meet occupancy loan covenants, we might wake up.
