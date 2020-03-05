As a bird lover, supporter of the Galveston Island Nature Tourism Council and a Galveston Bay Area Master Naturalist, I was so pleased to see Bill Tinsley’s latest column (“Consider the birds,” The Daily News, Feb. 14). I enjoyed reading of Tinsley’s appreciation of the several species he came to know in Texas, Colorado and Minnesota. What a pleasure.
But, I was brought up short by his statement, “In every region and every climate birds survive and thrive.” What? I thought. Unfortunately, birds are not surviving and thriving.
New research published in Science magazine shows bird populations have plummeted in the past 50 years, dropping by nearly 3 billion in North America. This after Rachel Carson’s book “Silent Spring” warned of the effects of human impacts, such as indiscriminate use of pesticides, on the natural world.
Data showing the decline of so many species are jaw-dropping. One representation shows that all North American species’ numbers have declined 30 percent since 1970 and shorebirds (waders), so familiar to our area, have declined even more.
One protection for our migratory birds, celebrated annually in Galveston at FeatherFest (this year April 15-19) is that killing them has been a crime. In the Migratory Bird Treaty Act under presidents Nixon through Obama, killing migrating birds, even inadvertently, was a crime with fines for violations. Sadly, this may change with the new Interior Secretary David Bernhardt (whose confirmation awaits a senate vote), who pushed a legal opinion that the law applies only when companies kill birds on purpose.
So, Tinsley’s sweet column about birds in our lives has brought me to “consider the birds” in a new light. He concludes by saying, “You are of great worth to God. Look to the birds and listen to their song.” And, I must add, do your part to love them, advocate for them and protect them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.