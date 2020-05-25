COVID-19 has been a huge disruptor in everyone’s life. The effect on young people trying to chart their future, their education, their career path, has been a learning experience none of them could've imagined.
Concerns about social distancing, skyrocketing tuition, fees and living expenses are all coming into play. Having to expend large sums of money for a university experience, likely limited to online instruction, has many weighing their options and looking at cost versus benefit.
Although these are trying times, there's no reason to stop pursuing long-term goals. Our wish is that young Galvestonians will consider a path that keeps them moving toward a degree or certificate. As our economy recovers, they will be poised to further their education or take advantage of new business opportunities.
It’s important to note that Galveston College is here for our community and presents a cost-effective, quality educational experience. College credits obtained are generally transferable. You can check transferable credits between colleges with the Texas Common Course Numbering System.
Tuition and fees at Galveston College are much less burdensome, and our Universal Access endowment is here to assist island residents who don’t qualify for federal Pell grants. Named scholarships endowed by donors to the college may also be available to assist students.
Several studies indicate transfer students perform as well and often better than students who begin as freshman at a four-year university. In fact, nearly half of all bachelor’s degree recipients started their education at a community college.
If you’d like to consider a plan that keeps you on track to meet future goals without incurring major debt in these uncertain times, we would welcome you to explore the option of Galveston College. Here are some steps to take:
Complete a free application for Federal Student Aid. The submission deadline for fall 2020 is June 10.
Students ruled ineligible for federal aid may then apply for funds from our Universal Access Community Endowment to help with college expenses. Universal Access is available to island residents graduating from a public, private, charter, GED or home school within the college's taxing district.
Admissions and financial aid links are easily accessible at gc.edu. Students still exploring majors and career options can take advantage of our excellent career coach website.
Students and their families may also email the Galveston College Career Counseling and Advising Center. Advisers can assist with counseling and with summer and fall course registration.
The college will open for limited on-campus registration on June 1 and will be following all precautions recommended by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, including the wearing of masks.
Even before COVID-19 we’ve been working to remove barriers for our students. Those have included addressing food insecurity in partnership with the food bank and technology/digital learning gaps faced by students.
Our world has changed. But our students can continue pursuing their long-term goals without putting their dreams on hold.
