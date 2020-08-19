The Texas Education Agency did such a bad job providing special education services that U.S. Department of Education Secretary Betsy DeVos noticed. DeVos stated, “Far too many students in Texas had been precluded from receiving supports and services under federal special education laws.”
On Jan. 11, 2018, the U.S. Department of Education sanctioned TEA $223 million for violating the Individual with Disabilities Act by denying special education services to over 250,000 children. The department ordered TEA to provide preliminary and then final corrective action plans immediately.
The department found that since 2004 TEA failed to identify, locate and evaluate students for special education needs, failed to provide free appropriate education and failed to supervise and monitor districts to ensure compliance with federal law.
The department’s investigation began after the Houston Chronicle published a seven-part series titled “Denied” by reporter Brian Rosenthal in late 2016. Rosenthal reported TEA directed school districts to recognize no more than 8.5 percent of their enrolled population as needing special education thus saving billions of dollars. The national average was 13 percent.
Teachers were instructed to not identify students in need beyond the 8.5 percent cap.
Each district had to figure out how. Some excluded students who were dyslexic, blind, deaf, who stuttered or who were on the autism spectrum. Bogus disciplinary proceedings were used to run students off. Evaluations were slow rolled.
The findings were released at the start of 86th Legislative Session. The Republican-controlled House, Senate and governor had no excuse for not achieving reform during the 85th or 86th legislative sessions. Since 2016, Rep. Dan Huberty chaired the House Public Education Committee and Sen. Larry Taylor chaired the Senate Committee on Education. They had the power but not the will to push reform through their committees.
No real reform bills made it out of committee. The already illegal 8.5 percent cap was declared illegal by a new Texas statute.
Taylor filed legislation to provide vouchers for special education at charter schools. Charter schools have even worse enrollment numbers — 1 to 2 percent instead of 8.5 percent, less monitoring and less services.
Republican lawmakers refused to reform special education when they couldn’t force voucher legislation through during the 85th session.
Meanwhile, Morath promised a final corrective plan while simultaneously fighting the sanctions in court. The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals upheld the sanctions and scolded Texas for this system of perverse incentives to not help children.
The 86th session saw education finance reform with HB3 — but not for special education.
In 2020, the Houston Chronicle did another series “Denied Again.”
The number of enrolled students in Texas schools receiving special education services rose less than 2 percent since 2016.
No reform. No final corrective action plan. No excuse. And now we have pandemic complications.
Despite much lawmaker back patting about HB3 “transforming education,” far too many students in Texas are still precluded from receiving these supports and services.
Could there be a worse indictment than DeVos acknowledging Texas isn’t doing enough for children who need special education?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.