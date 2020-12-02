I’m writing in support of my friend Roger “Bo” Quiroga for Galveston mayor.
I’ve known Quiroga for more than 50 years, ever since we were in junior high school together, and while we may have differences, we’ve always remained friends. At the young age of 18, many of our classmates from the class of 1971, including ourselves, were affected by the draft.
I remember Quiroga and I going to the Armed Forces entrance station in Houston to accomplish our civil duty of signing up for the draft. After that day, we both experienced different types of drafts. I joined the U.S. Army and served in Vietnam; Quiroga was drafted to play professional baseball with the Washington Senators.
Eventually, we both returned to Galveston and, after a while, were involved in the politics of the island: I was appointed and then elected to the Galveston Independent School District school board while Quiroga was elected to serve as our mayor of Galveston for three terms. While my political experience is currently over, Quiroga is still striving to serve the people of Galveston.
As many know, Quiroga is running for mayor of Galveston, and I will proudly say that Quiroga’s leadership skills are beyond question. Quiroga has, and will, display dedication, resilience and honor to the position, and he isn’t afraid to shake up the city government. I strongly believe that the city doesn’t pay their city employees enough, and the city is very administrative heavy.
While I will leave that up to the elected officials to decide, I believe that Quiroga can help to make a change in that practice. This is why it’s so important to voice your opinion by voting for those who will make changes for the better. Your decision can help for the betterment of the island and Quiroga is the right choice to make that happen.
Being a resident of the island, I, like many others, have read The Daily News for many years. Recently, I’ve noticed that the newspaper has been targeting and criticizing Quiroga while there’s little to no criticism of Craig Brown. Is Brown “Mr. Perfect?” Does the newspaper have no criticism of him or his ideas? Politics are hardly ever one-sided, so I hope and am asking for fairness in the reporting of the mayor’s race in order for islanders to have a more informed decision in their options.
Let’s support Quiroga for the mayor of Galveston. He has been a fine example of a proud BOI (born on the island) and an excellent credit to Galveston’s future.
