When we went to Bolivar Peninsula to visit the birds, we were looking only at water birds, which was fine. But the birds I've always enjoyed and am mostly missing were the songbirds who lived at my former home.
I miss the raucous blue jays who fought with each other and everybody else over the corn that really belonged to the squirrels.
I also miss a certain mockingbird who built her nest in a hedge near my driveway and then threatened to attack every time I got too near it.
But most of all, I miss an owl.
His portrait is sitting in a fancy frame on my bookshelf, so I get to confer with him from time to time.
I have his beautiful portrait because he kindly posed for it.
I walked out the side door and there he was, sitting on the arm of a lawn chair, taking in the sights of the day.
You would have thought he would have immediately taken flight away from the danger of me, but he didn’t.
He gave me a look that said, “I’m OK if you’re OK.” So I stood there and admired him, and he sat there, all knowing.
Well, I thought, if you are going to pose, I am going to get my camera; which I did and shot a few frames. He continued to be all right with that, so I left him to go about my household duties. I did not see him fly away, but apparently he was eventually off to other entertainment.
I know he stayed around because, deep in the darkness of night, he called to remind me he was near.
If you have heard the call of a screech owl, you know he lives up to his name. It is hard to describe to anyone who has not heard that blood-curdling shriek. It has a wavering tempo that is unique in the world. If you hear one, you will know it. As I said, blood curdling.
But the pose on the chair was not my last contact with the little screecher.
The door near the living room was left open one day and, lo and behold, the little screech owl decided to come in the house. He flew across the house to the kitchen and finally landed on top of the microwave oven. I was momentarily aghast. But I knew, much as I loved him, he couldn’t stay.
I opened the nearest outside door and walked back to the little oven.
I put one hand under him and one hand over him. Thanks to his size, he was a perfect fit. You cannot imagine how soft.
And he seemed to be trusting. He didn’t make a fuss or try to escape. I told him I was going to get him out back where he belonged.
And he understood and held still until I got him out the door. Then he just flew away, his soft little wings saying goodbye.
