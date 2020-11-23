Recent articles suggesting nefarious motive by Roger Quiroga’s running for mayor of Galveston, based on his involvement in a 2013 dialogue regarding “the deal of the century” for Galveston and his interest in Hellenic LLC, along with other Galvestonians in a “cabal,” is truly ludicrous and ridiculous on so many levels that it warrants no further attendance (“Quiroga should have disclosed ties to firm seeking city deal,” The Daily News, Nov. 18).
However, we suppose Quiroga should be ashamed, and how dare he, want “the deal of the century” for a place like Galveston. As for his connection to Hellenic LLC, he should immediately commit hari-kari for his insight in being involved with a company with the vision to develop major infrastructure worldwide and that might give him joy in his waning years, particularly with a Texas project somewhere along the coast in tow.
Quiroga, in fact, does share in Hellenic LLC; and there’s talk of a project in Texas, but it seems Quiroga, and the others in the “Galveston Cabal,” aren’t presently focused on Galveston as the location for it, quite literally because Galveston is out of the running. Unless, of course somehow, he’s otherwise persuaded by his fellow Galvestonians.
We know Quiroga to be a forward-thinking, forthright and honorable man with courage, humanity and discipline, and we’re humbled and proud to call him a member of Hellenic LLC; along with the rest of the “Galveston Cabal.”
Galveston should feel honored and proud that Quiroga cares enough to muster the courage that’s required in tolerating the abuse that comes with these reporters impugning his character without justification.
Shame on you both for your petty, self-indulgent and childish behavior, Kevin Moran and John Wayne Ferguson (“’Deal of the century’ not driving mayoral bid, candidate says,” The Daily News, Nov. 19).
Editor’s note: Kevin Moran is not a Daily News reporter but is author of the commentary cited here; John Wayne Ferguson is a Daily News reporter.
