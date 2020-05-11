There’s a mystery hovering over Texas City and it ought to be solved.
Somebody has to come up with an answer before Emken Linton, Larry Edrozo, Tom Cain and I, among many others, pass on to our rewards and everybody else has forgotten.
Where are the banners? We worked on them. Emken was the chairman of the committee. Does he know? I hope so.
The banners were created from news events of the various decades that comprised the 100-year history of Texas City.
Our community was incorporated in 1911. It had been Shoal Point, site of a lighthouse.
The investors from Michigan saw a sheltered cove of Galveston Bay, thought it would make a good port, and the rest is history.
The history of that creation is all captured in 10 banners of photos and stories that hang from their own special standards.
The 1920s come second, as Texas City grows. The 1930s also are depicted and then the big boom of the 1940s as all the industries come to town and make Texas City what it is today.
My decade, gleaned from an old scrapbook and newspaper stores and pictures found at Moore Memorial Public Library, was the 1980s, when I spent most of my time at city hall and the school administration building, covering city and school board meetings. I had picked the ‘80s because that was “my decade” of Texas City.
We built the rainwater pump stations. They helped us survive Hurricane Alicia.
We sent a candidate to Miss America.
We had a big labor union protest march.
Each and every one of those banners tells an important piece of our history.
All these decades became banners, reproduced from all manner of sources and presented in special services at a program at city hall for all to see.
I thought the original intention was for them to be on display at the museum. Their final resting place.
They were in a room at the museum at one time, I heard. They’re not there now.
Mayor Matt Doyle needs to not leave office until they’re found. Former Mayor Chuck Doyle needs to ensure that happens.
I haven’t called anyone because I really don’t know who to call.
I heard they were at one time at the Nessler Center. Does someone there know about them?
I sure would appreciate a call or an email to help solve this mystery.
I have seen all these beautiful banners.
They’re worth seeing again.
Our children and grandchildren need to have access to our illustrious past.
