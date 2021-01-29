The Heisman Trophy has come to signify the outstanding college football player during the season. Ernie Davis of Syracuse University won the award on Dec. 6, 1961. He would be the first African American to receive the honor.
The civil rights movement exposed racism in the selection process. Sports historians will mention the selection of Paul Hornung of a two-win, eight-loss Notre Dame team, over Jim Brown of Syracuse University in 1956 as a blatant example. Brown is considered by many as the best football player ever.
The most obvious case of racism regarding the Heisman voting happened during the span of 1949-1951. Johnny Bright graduated from Central High School in Fort Wayne, Indiana, in 1947. After a short stay at Michigan State University, he transferred to Drake University.
In 1949, during his sophomore season, Bright led the nation in total offense with 1,950 yards. It was the third highest total since the NCAA started collecting individual statistics in 1937. It was the first time a sophomore would win the title. He didn’t finish in the top eight in the voting of the Heisman Trophy.
In 1950, Bright accumulated 2,400 yards of total offense. It’s a record that wouldn’t be broken until 1964. Again, he wouldn’t finish in the top eight in the Heisman balloting.
The 1951 football season showed promise for Johnny Bright. He would be a serious contender for the Heisman Trophy. In Drake’s third game of the season, Bright broke the national career total yardage record.
The Drake football team was 5-0 on Oct. 20, 1951, when they traveled to play Oklahoma A&M University, now Oklahoma State. It would be a date that would change Bright, Drake University and college football.
It’s known as the “Johnny Bright Incident.” He was hit in the face on three different occasions and on the final play of the game a tackle left him motionless. The initial assault on Bright was on the first offensive play of the game and it broke his jaw. He would only participate in nine offensive plays during the game.
Bright would sit out the following week, then play the next game, and sit out the season’s final game. He wouldn’t win the national title for total yards his senior year. The total offense leader for 1951 was Princeton’s Dick Kazmaier, who also won the Heisman Trophy. Johnny Bright would finish fifth.
Bright was a first-round draft pick of the Philadelphia Eagles in 1952, but he would never play in the NFL. He chose to play in Canada and became a Canadian citizen in 1962.
Johnny Bright died in 1983 at the University of Alberta Hospital in Edmonton, Alberta. He was 53, the same age that Jackie Robinson died.
There are few words to describe the sadness I feel for Johnny Bright and the possibility he could’ve been the first two-time Heisman trophy winner. He should never be forgotten.
(1) comment
Good informative article Mr. Sanford. I had never heard of Mr. Bright but you have to know I have heard of Big Jim Brown, and Earnie Davis.
Mr. Davis was a victim of Life also,..things did not work out for him either. Jim Brown however, persevered and played nine years in the NFL, he led the league in rushing the year he came into the league and he led the league in rushing his last year played in the NFL. He was the best overall running back I have ever seen. Very tragic what happened to Mr. Davis, very tragic in deed, because if my memory serves me correctly, he never played a down in the NFL, despite being drafted number one by the Cleveland Browns, who wanted him to line up opposite the great Jim Brown in their Offensive Lineup! Mr. Davis died from Leukemia before he could start his professional career.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.