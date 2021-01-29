Black Lives Matter. Joshua Feast’s life matters. As Adrienne Bell pointed out in her column, many people in La Marque are waiting for justice for Joshua and his family (“We’ve seen it all before as we wait for justice,” The Daily News, Jan. 14).
On Dec. 9, La Marque police officer José Santos fatally shot Feast in the back. The fact that there were warrants for Joshua’s arrest doesn’t justify the killing. The fact that Joshua held a gun when he exited his car doesn’t justify the killing.
Signally, Joshua didn’t fire his weapon at Santos. Without viewing the video from Santos’ body camera, Galveston County Sheriff Henry Trochesset claimed that Joshua had pointed his gun at the officer. After the video was released, Ben Crump, the prominent attorney representing Joshua’s family, said that “the body cam footage ... shows no such thing.” Joshua didn’t threaten the life of Santos or anyone else that night. And that’s the most important fact to be considered in assessing Santos’ killing of Joshua.
The video, witness testimony and an independent autopsy all confirm that Santos shot Joshua in the back as he ran away. In an interview with another media outlet, the officer’s attorney said that the shooting was justified. But the attorney made a very revealing comment when he said words to the effect that a police officer can’t wait until a weapon is pointed at them. That statement demonstrates precisely what’s wrong with killer cops, their departments and their attorneys.
As Professor Geoffrey Alpert of the University of South Carolina explained in the New York Times in 2014, a police officer is justified in using deadly force when he or she has “an objectively reasonable fear of an imminent threat” of death or serious bodily harm, whether to the officer or other people. But Santos cannot rightly claim that he had “an objectively reasonable fear.” As attorney Crump has emphasized, Joshua’s death “was so unnecessary.”
Santos must be held accountable for killing Joshua. I think the La Marque Police Department should fire him, and he should be indicted, tried, convicted and imprisoned for his crime. According to the Fatal Encounters database, approximately 1,400 people, disproportionately Black and Latino, die because of police actions each year. The overwhelming majority of these killings are unnecessary and unjustified. Justice is seldom served in these cases, but a growing number of folks here and across the nation have had enough.
That’s why millions of people participated in Black Lives Matter protests throughout the country last summer after a cop killed George Floyd in Minneapolis. And that’s why several hundred people have participated in demonstrations in La Marque after Santos killed Joshua. Frederick Douglass was right when he said, “Power concedes nothing without demand. It never has, and it never will.” People of all backgrounds who oppose police brutality and racism should continue to demand justice for Joshua and his family. And we should stay in the streets until justice is served.
(1) comment
"Joshua didn’t threaten the life of Santos or anyone else that night." Really? Then why was he carrying two firearms????
Perhaps David Michael missed this headline in the Galveston County Daily News:
"Video shows slain La Marque man pointed gun at officer, investigators say":
"Video evidence shows the man killed in a police shooting Wednesday night had pointed a handgun at the officer before the fatal shot was fired, investigators on Friday told Sheriff Henry Trochesset."
https://www.galvnews.com/news/free/article_38976e74-459b-5ad3-8a1a-ed9ade1140b8.html
Pointing a gun at at police officer is not very wise.
David Michael, you were in the military. You know you don't have to stop, and turn 180 degrees to fire a weapon. Feast was shot in the back while running away, turning slightly to point his gun at the officer. You see it all the time in movies and television. Just think of the old westerns where the bad guy is fleeing on horseback, but still shoots at the sheriff by turning slightly. When the posse shoots they hit him in the back.
The Supreme Court has ruled police may use deadly force if they feel their life or someone else's life is threatened. But David Michael wouldn't know that. He's just an ex-college government professor.[rolleyes]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.