During this pandemic, chambers of commerce are locating the lifeboats so their members can navigate the way forward for their employees, customers and business partners — but we can’t climb in.
To date, over 1 million small businesses have been approved for the Paycheck Protection Program in the recent coronavirus relief bill. This highly beneficial loan can be forgiven if the organization meets certain criteria.
This critical resource, designed to keep businesses afloat, excludes chambers of commerce who are front and center serving their communities through this crisis. Chambers aren't eligible to receive the funds. Other nonprofits are eligible, but those registered with the IRS as 501(c)(6) groups — which most chambers of commerce are — were excluded.
Chambers of commerce play a critical role in disaster recovery. In response to COVID-19, the Galveston chamber team immediately mobilized its expertise and resources to assist with the relief and containment efforts.
Helping business owners isn't as simple as offering a seminar on disaster preparation or response training. For us, it means hitting the streets; finding limited supplies like bleach and hand sanitizer; taking photos to document the pandemic; surveying for business owners’ needs; video spotlights and shop small campaigns on social media; redesigning our website to feature a virtual mall to service our members; hosting virtual ribbon cuttings; and working around the clock to field calls and emails from concerned residents and businesses, among countless other innovative initiatives.
Why? Because that’s our mission — to promote and advocate for business.
Often referred to as the Red Cross for business, chambers of commerce are fighting for the community and providing critical support in the fight against COVID-19, while facing our own business-threatening financial impacts because of shrunken membership dues and canceled events that have cleared calendars and undermined critical sources of revenue.
On behalf of our fellow neighboring chambers of commerce — including Alvin, Bolivar Peninsula, Clear Lake, Dickinson, Friendswood, League City, Santa Fe and Texas City-La Marque — representing over 5,000 businesses, I implore you to reach out to congressional leaders and urge them to include chambers of commerce and other nonprofit 501(c)(6) organizations in the next COVID-19 aid package to be eligible for federal stimulus dollars.
