I received my mail-in ballot for the upcoming election and am looking forward to executing it with fervor.
It is full of names of candidates and the jobs those people want to win, accompanied by little empty square boxes.
I am more interested in voting against people than for people. So, what I wanted to do, with a mighty stroke of pen, or several strokes, was to obliterate all the people I didn’t like by coloring in their little boxes.
But that’s not the way it works and that would be, for me, a serious mistake.
If you want to vote for somebody, you ink in his or her box with either blue or black ink, according to the directions.
That’s the way it works, though I think my alternate would be more emotionally satisfying.
And if all the other people in the state will follow my lead, leaving the ousted people with empty boxes, we will soon get out from under the miasma of hate that has permeated our beloved Texas.
So I urge you to vote. And I urge you to think hard and pick the folks who are speaking more about love, and less about hate.
One of the most glorious outcomes of the election, however it goes, is that all those political commercials will magically go off the air. Hallelujah.
It has been past time for our periodical review of the latest in TV advertising, but the tube has been so cluttered with political hate talk there has not been an opportunity to look at what has been amusing us lately.
A couple of TV ads featuring animals have slipped through all the political palaver and provided a bit of fun.
There’s a big old dog who is happy because “the peanut butter box is here.” His little friend explains it is really a box of medicine for the dogs, but the big dog knows their owner puts his medicine in peanut butter. I used to do same thing to my pooch. Whatever makes that sweet big old dog happy.
Then there is his opposite. It’s a wolf in sheep’s clothing and I don’t remember what he represents. But I love the menacing look that first appears on his face and later, a cowering look like somebody has got the best of him.
Then there is the really happy occasion celebrated by some Astros players. Two of the pair are lining up a table of goodies for “salsa week.”
The other two are happily dancing, salsa style.
Who doesn’t love an Astros commercial?
Cathy Gillentine is a Daily News columnist. She may be reached at cathy.gillentine@comcast.net.
(0) comments
